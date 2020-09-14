The parents of a 14-year-old Santa Fe boy were arrested Friday on child abuse charges after they were accused of failing to get medical care for their son's cancerous tumor, which led to his death last week, police said.
The boy died Thursday at an Albuquerque hospital, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.
Maria Urias-Astorga, 53, and Ramiro Miranda-Quinonez, 54, both of Santa Fe, are facing one charge each of child abuse, "recklessly caused or permitted," resulting in death.
Santa Fe police detectives were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse Thursday, when the boy was transferred to an Albuquerque hospital with a severe form of untreated cancer.
The boy had a large tumor "that encompassed the majority of his left torso," the news release said, and "medical staff did not believe [he] would survive through the night."
The investigation found the parents had failed to provide their son with medical care for two years and that he had stopped eating three weeks before being hospitalized, the statement said.
