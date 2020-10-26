Mayor Alan Webber’s months-old plan to establish a cultural commission amid increasing controversy over public monuments was further delayed Monday night by city councilors who argued the proposal would create a too-lengthy process for addressing current issues.
Webber presented the Public Works Committee with a newly drafted resolution to establish a 21-member commission to examine the future of the site of the Plaza obelisk — a war monument toppled by protesters earlier this month — and other public art. The culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth commission, or CHART, would propose recommendations to the Santa Fe City Council by December 2022.
Councilors critiqued the plan as too slow and bureaucratic before postponing an endorsement vote to allow more time for amendments.
“I would like to see us hone in on the priority right before our feet,” said City Councilor JoAnne Vigil-Coppler. “To wait until December 2022 makes this seem like not a priority.”
Another councilor thought the proposal called for too many commissioners.
“I strongly believe it should be smaller,” Councilor Mike Garcia said.
The mayor’s plan calls for a public nomination process for the 21 commissioners, followed by his submission of a list of final nominees to the full City Council for approval.
Webber calls for the commission to be composed of three representatives from Hispanic cultural groups; three from Native American cultural groups; two with historical or cultural expertise; two with spiritual or religious leadership roles; two from the Santa Fe Arts Commission or the local arts community; one with professional experience at a national museum or in historical interpretation; two former elected city officials; a state government worker involved in art, history and culture; a person with a legal background involving city ordinances; someone with mediator experience; and three at-large members from the Santa Fe community.
Webber’s proposal also calls for $300,000 over fiscal years 2021 and 2022 to hire contractors for “consulting help.”
In June, Webber called for the removal of the obelisk ahead of a protest led by Native American activists who objected to its dedication to soldiers who died in military campaigns against Native people. A plaque on its base says it was dedicated in part to the “heroes” who fought against “savage Indians.”
After a failed overnight attempt by a state-contracted crew to remove the obelisk for safekeeping before the protest, the mayor did not take further action.
Protesters tore it down on the third day of an Indigenous Peoples Day observation on the Plaza in which demonstrators called for the mayor to follow through with his vow to remove it.
The incident has led to deeper divisions in the community.
The mayor has said he moved too slowly to set up the commission, which is intended to consider the concerns and interests of all stakeholders in the community.
“Task No. 1 in my mind is deep listening,” Webber told members of the Public Works Committee. “Second task involves evaluating and providing guidelines around statues, memorial, remembrances and public works of art.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.