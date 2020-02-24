A proposed ban on chaining pets and other changes to Santa Fe’s animal services ordinance were approved without discussion Monday by the city Public Works Committee.
The measure, which would allow officers with the Animal Services Division to enter private property and impound an animal deemed in imminent danger, heads next to the Finance Committee for a March 2 meeting before a vote by the City Council on March 11.
While the Public Works Committee quickly endorsed the measure as part of its consent agenda, in which several items are approved in a sweeping vote, the animal code changes hit a snag last week in the Public Safety Committee. That panel rejected the changes — proposed by District 1 City Councilor Signe Lindell — over privacy concerns and worries that they could cause new problems rather than address existing ones.
Under Lindell’s proposal, pet owners would no longer be allowed to chain or tether animals outdoors or use trolley restraint systems, and city officers would have authority to seize an animal deemed to be in danger.
The changes also establish standards for outdoor dog shelters and prohibit pet owners from keeping animals outside in extreme weather.
Public Safety Committee member Gerald Joyce said during the panel’s meeting Feb. 18 he could not support a measure allowing animal control officers to enter private property without a supervisor’s permission.
The changes would, however, require an officer to get permission from the property owner or occupant before entering a property.
Animal Services Division supervisor Christopher Smith said he didn’t think the measure would address issues in the city and could create new problems for his officers.
Tethering systems, Smith said, are a way for people to keep animals secure when they cannot afford to build a fence around their property or are renting a home and do not have permission to build a fence.
In a previous statement on the proposal, Lindell said the ban on trolley restraints would bring the city in step with Santa Fe County, which banned the use of such devices several years ago.
She has helped raise over $5,000 to help people come into compliance with that rule, Lindell said, adding, “This ordinance is about improving the lives of domestic animals.”
