Santa Fe police on Monday arrested two men on suspicion of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart store and Home Depot, ramming a stolen truck into two vehicles at a busy intersection and then fleeing from officers trying to conduct a traffic stop.

Joshua Vialpando, 36, is charged with a count of aggravated assault on a peace officer; two counts of shoplifting; a count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; five counts of trafficking controlled substances; two counts of leaving the scene of an accident; and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, according to online court records.

David Delgado, 22, is charged with two counts of shoplifting.

