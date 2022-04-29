Santa Fe Opera is offering credit monitoring and identity theft assistance and insurance to people whose personal information may have been compromised in a network security breach in November.
Opera spokeswoman Emily Doyle Moore said people who were affected have been notified. She was unable to say how many were affected, calling it "limited."
She said opera officials identified "suspicious activity" during a two-day period in late November and began an investigation with cyber-forensic specialists to learn more about the scope of the incident. Law enforcement officials also were alerted, she added.
In an email statement to The New Mexican earlier this week, she said the monthslong investigation did not identify a breach of ticket systems and said credit card information used to purchase tickets is processed by a third-party vendor and was not affected.
Letters to people who may have been affected by the problem were sent April 18, and a phone line dedicated to assisting those with questions was established.
Moore said Friday officials waited until the investigation into the incident was complete before they contacted those affected.
"We've done things to be as thorough as possible," Moore said. "Obviously, we take great care with people's data, and we are very sorry for the inconvenience."