In the past 25 years, Ravel Strub has only missed opening night at the Santa Fe Opera twice.
The first time he was in Paris. The second, a pandemic hit.
“It’s a part of this town’s tradition,” said Strub, who, like many others, missed last year’s event, which was canceled because of the coronavirus shutdown. “Summer doesn’t start until the opening day of the opera. Hell or high water, I was going to be here.”
After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Santa Fe Opera returned Saturday with a sold-out performance of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.
“It is an absolute favorite among our audiences,” said Robert K. Meya, the opera’s general director. “It’s also one of the most beautiful pieces of music ever written.”
By 6:30 p.m. Saturday, hundreds had arrived at the opera grounds on the outskirts of Santa Fe to take part in the pre-performance tailgate — a beloved and unique Santa Fe Opera tradition that stretches back decades.
Operagoers, some dressed in elaborate gowns, sequined dresses and tuxedos, set up linen-clad picnic tables on a stormy July evening.
“I’ve been coming for 20 years,” said Karen Durkovich, who ate and drank with a group of friends in the upper parking lot. “We always tailgate.”
“It’s as important as tailgating at college and university sporting events,” said Meya, who has been associated with the Santa Fe Opera since becoming the Opera Club steward in 1999. “It’s been a tradition here for as long as I can remember.”
For some, this year’s opening night was one of the first large communal events they’d attended since the governor lifted COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month. For Durkovich, it could not have come any sooner.
“Two years without it, we’d come no matter the performance,” she said.
For Jennifer Villela, the opening performance represented a much-needed return to normalcy.
“We were sad for everyone this past year,” said Villela, who met her husband, Khristaan Villela, at the Santa Fe Opera in 2004. “The fact that [it’s] back makes it feel like we are getting there. … It feels big.”
Until Saturday, the opera’s last live performance was of La Bohème on Aug. 24, 2019.
“Performers are thrilled to be back doing what they love,” Meya said. “There is nothing for a performer like being in front of a live audience.”
Accompanying this summer’s live shows are nightly telecasts on two 300-square-foot LED walls in the lower parking lot.
Sonia Russo, a New Mexico native who now lives in Denver, decided to attend a live screening along with her mother, Kusum.
“It’s a safe option,” said Russo, who has been coming to the opera with her mother since she was 10 years old. “And we still have a way to get the flavor of the opera and the experience of tailgating.”
The main stage will continue social-distancing measures, including keeping at least one empty seat between individual groups of up to six people. The first two rows of the theater will remain empty to provide a safe distance between the audience, the performers and the orchestra.
The 2021 opera season will continue through late August. Along with The Marriage of Figaro, performances are scheduled of John Corigliano’s The Lord of Cries, Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin and Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
There also will be a concert Aug. 7 by singer Angel Blue. Two Apprentice Showcase Scenes, featuring the opera’s singing and technical apprentices, are scheduled for Aug. 15 and 22.
In August, the Santa Fe Opera will begin a program called Opera in the Park, located at Santa Fe Place and sponsored by the city, with organizational assistance from the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe. The live simulcasts will take place on Aug. 1, 2, 8 and 9 and include all four operas.
For 10-year season ticket holders Mary and John Mackay, this year’s return of the opera means a lot.
“This community needs it,” said John, sitting with his wife at a small table in the lower parking lot. “It’s a sense of pride.”
“That it’s happening again means we’re coming out of this,” Mary said. “We can see the other side.”
