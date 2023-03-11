For longtime Santa Fe Opera volunteer Maggie Muchmore, the opera’s costume sale was “some fabulous dream.”

A variety of outfits — from white petticoats to military uniforms with crimson trim to brocaded capes — on clothing racks lined the opera’s Stieren Orchestra Hall on Saturday morning. Boxes of tassels covered much of one wall. Tables, buried under faux armor chest plates, assorted masks and hats from conical dunce caps to flowery sun hats to period-piece bonnets, covered much of another. Kiddie pools and laundry baskets contained piles upon piles of fabric remnants, ready for eager shoppers to dig through.

And shoppers were happy to dig. They bolted toward rolls of fabric and sifted through racks of costumes. They unearthed pairs of shoes from bins, grabbing bejeweled high heels or combat boots or both. They examined beading and sequins and lace.