Dori Ramsey, left, and Sally Sharkey exclaim over their great hat finds Saturday during the Santa Fe Opera's costume sale. Returning for the first time since the pandemic, the sale allowed shoppers to get a great deal on handmade pieces from the opera's costume shop.
For longtime Santa Fe Opera volunteer Maggie Muchmore, the opera’s costume sale was “some fabulous dream.”
A variety of outfits — from white petticoats to military uniforms with crimson trim to brocaded capes — on clothing racks lined the opera’s Stieren Orchestra Hall on Saturday morning. Boxes of tassels covered much of one wall. Tables, buried under faux armor chest plates, assorted masks and hats from conical dunce caps to flowery sun hats to period-piece bonnets, covered much of another. Kiddie pools and laundry baskets contained piles upon piles of fabric remnants, ready for eager shoppers to dig through.
And shoppers were happy to dig. They bolted toward rolls of fabric and sifted through racks of costumes. They unearthed pairs of shoes from bins, grabbing bejeweled high heels or combat boots or both. They examined beading and sequins and lace.
When the shoppers had filled their arms — or shopping bags, or a cart — with merchandise, Muchmore and other volunteers directed them toward the cashiers, where they’d pay cents on the dollar for handmade couture garments.
But good deals are only part of what the costume sale is all about, said Santa Fe Opera Costume Director Blair Gulledge. The sales, which take place every few years to free up hangers in the opera’s costume shop and make room for future performances, are intended to offer the public a glimpse into all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into operatic productions and to give back to fellow performers.
“All of the elements on stage that you’re seeing — costumes, scenic, props — are produced here. That’s what I love about this day; people can see that and take pieces home,” Gulledge said.
After about a decade volunteering for the opera, Muchmore is familiar with just how much work goes into each piece the costume shop produces.
In addition to hemming, dyeing and adding buttons to some of the garments herself, she said many of the costume pieces are the work of talented apprentices from all over the U.S., learning their trade as costume constructors. The sale shows off their collective handiwork and offers it to members of the community.
“When people talk about the opera apprentices, they’re always talking about the singers. But there’s an equally talented group of apprentices in all the shops — the paint shop, the costume shop, the prop shop,” Muchmore said.
One former apprentice came back to the Santa Fe Opera for the costume sale. Wilberth Gonzalez emerged from the sale with his arms full of textured black and dark blue fabrics. He held up one skirt, a dark gauze of interwoven strips of fabric.
“I have an appreciation for all the work that goes into these insane costumes. … I see a vision with that piece,” Gonzalez said. “How can I repurpose it? How can I give it a new life?”
Gonzalez now works as a costume designer in New York City. He said the pieces he purchased from the Santa Fe Opera’s collection may be repurposed in an upcoming production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest that Gonzalez is working on.
“He’s a star. He’s one of our stars,” Muchmore said of Gonzalez, whom she knew during his apprenticeship.
Other pieces sold during the sale will also be repurposed for future productions. Earlier this week, other nonprofit productions visited the opera for an exclusive preview day.
“The preview day, in particular, is of great importance to me because we’re supporting local nonprofits — companies that are producing [works] but don’t have the resources that we have,” Gulledge said.
The sale allowed one company, which will stage a production about violence against Indigenous people, to stretch their grant funding, Gulledge said. It offered another company, a group of Shakespeareans who raised money just to come to the costume sale, the same good deal.
This repurposing and reuse of garments ensures nothing goes to waste while supporting the local ecosystem of nonprofit theater, Gulledge said.
But the shoppers didn’t need any formal experience in costume design or plans to stage a production of their own to admire the pieces they pulled from the costume shop’s stash.
Gail MacQuesten said she was excited to wear the Regency-style bonnets she purchased at the sale to the next meeting of her next Jane Austen reading group. Her next Halloween costume will be built around a pair of wings she bought from the opera’s collection.
Jennifer Brook and Renda Morton said they used the sale as an opportunity to expand their closet of costumes for Mardi Gras, which they attend in New Orleans every year. Scraps of mustard yellow and light brown fabrics pulled from the sale’s bins also offered Brooks some inspiration for a performance of a mushroom-themed burlesque at the Telluride Mushroom Festival this summer.
And Sarah Charles said she came to the sale for fun, without much of a goal in mind. By midmorning, she’d purchased a stack of hats — ranging from bowler to feathered — and bags of clothing, perhaps to be repurposed for an upcoming murder mystery party.
For the opera’s Costume Collections Manager Brianna Fristoe, who has spent the last month or so culling the costume shop’s collection, the sale provides community members a chance to own what they may have only seen through opera glasses.
“I’m doing this to … give everyone the opportunity to have a piece of the Santa Fe Opera,” she said.