The year 2022 is likely to be remembered by the Santa Fe Opera for a very long time.

The opera announced it was recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards on Monday in Madrid, Spain, punctuating a season that saw the arts begin to emerge from a pandemic that only two years ago shut down performances at the distinctive venue just north of downtown Santa Fe.

"In spite of the challenges of the pandemic and geopolitical turmoil collectively faced this year, art continues to find a way to unite us all," opera General Director Robert K. Meya said in a news release. "My colleagues and I are so inspired by the work of peer companies, the talented artists and our dedicated patrons."

