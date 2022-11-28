The year 2022 is likely to be remembered by the Santa Fe Opera for a very long time.
The opera announced it was recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards on Monday in Madrid, Spain, punctuating a season that saw the arts begin to emerge from a pandemic that only two years ago shut down performances at the distinctive venue just north of downtown Santa Fe.
"In spite of the challenges of the pandemic and geopolitical turmoil collectively faced this year, art continues to find a way to unite us all," opera General Director Robert K. Meya said in a news release. "My colleagues and I are so inspired by the work of peer companies, the talented artists and our dedicated patrons."
Dubbed the "Oscars of Opera," the International Opera Awards — founded in 2012 — are judged by a jury of industry professionals, headed by Opera magazine editor John Allison. Opera magazine is considered a key source of opera news worldwide.
The Santa Fe Opera, which annually draws about 85,000 attendees, was nominated with the Donizetti Festival in Bergamo, Italy; the Garsington Opera in England; Romania's George Enescu Festival; Oper Leipzig Wagner 22 in Germany; and the Savonlinna Festival in Finland.
In 2022, the opera offered a program that included M. Butterfly, Tristan und Isolde, Carmen, Falstaff, and The Barber of Seville.
The Santa Fe Opera also was nominated in the World Premiere category for its production of M. Butterfly by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang, based on Hwang's Tony Award-winning play of the same name. Hwang and Ruo transformed the play into a true opera libretto that included arias, duets and choruses, adding key material from Puccini's opera Madame Butterfly.
Meanwhile, M. Butterfly director James Robinson and The Barber of Seville conductor Iván López Reynoso were nominees in the director and rising talent categories, respectively.
The opera celebrated its 65th season in 2022, opening its performances in a steady rain with Bizet's Carmen. It even endured a temporary problem on one of its sets, though performances went on as scheduled. It turned out to be the second-best-selling season in the company's history.
Meya, the opera's fourth general director since its founding and at the helm since 2018, said an award-winning year does not mean the opera will rest on its laurels.
"We will continue to explore and innovate within the art form and enrich the lives of as many people in New Mexico and across the globe," he said.