One of the first operas ever written and four mainstream works from the Romantic era will be featured in the Santa Fe Opera’s 2023 season.
Robert K. Meya, general director, announced the repertory and artistic personnel Wednesday.
Two of the pieces — Antonín Dvořák’s Rusalka and Claudio Monteverdi’s Orfeo — are new to the company and two — Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman and Claude Debussy’s Pelléas and Mélisande — return to the repertory after long absences.
The season opens June 30, 2023, with Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, last seen here in 2012.
All five operas will receive new productions.
By Santa Fe standards, it’s an unusual season. There is no American or world premiere, and everything being performed is at least 100 years old. In the company’s 65-year history, only one other season has been similarly configured.
“The casting for 2023 is very exciting,” Meya said. “It’s at the very highest level and we’re very proud of it. In this season and in future ones, audiences will see more diversity onstage and more women conductors and stage directors.”
SFO also announced Wednesday a commissioned world premiere scheduled for the 2024 season. The Righteous, which examines religious faith and political power, will have a libretto by Tracy K. Smith and a score by Gregory Spears.
Smith was the 22nd poet laureate of the United States, from 2017 to 2019, and won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for Life on Mars. Spears is best known for his operas Fellow Travelers and Paul’s Case. Their first collaboration, Castor and Patience, will be staged by Cincinnati Opera in July.
Tosca, the 2023 opening production, was famously but inaccurately called “a shabby little shocker” by musicologist Joseph Kerman. It centers on three sharply etched characters — Tosca, a famous singer inclined towards jealousy, the painter Cavaradossi, her lover, and Scarpia, Rome’s sadistic chief of police.
Company veteran John Fiore conducts, and British director Keith Warne makes his SFO debut.
Soprano Angel Blue performs the title role through Aug. 1, with Leah Hawkins taking over for the remaining performances. Tenor Joshua Guerrero sings Cavaradossi for the July performances, with Freddie di Tommaso succeeding him August.
“He’s a very sought-after young tenor,” Meya said, "and this will be his American debut.”
Baritone Reginald Smith Jr. will be Scarpia for all 11 performances.
Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman opens the next evening, after a 35-year absence.
“I came in wanting to do more Wagner, so we’ve got two back to back due to the coronavirus cancellation of Tristan und Isolde in 2020, which moved it to this year,” Meya said.
He said he has a very strong personal connection to the operas of Wagner and to The Flying Dutchman, which will be staged by David Alden and conducted by Thomas Guggeis, 29, who has just been appointed music director of the Frankfurt Opera.
Bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee, Figaro in last season’s The Marriage of Figaro, plays the title character, who is doomed to sail the seas forever unless he can find a wife who will be true to him. Soprano Elza van den Heever is Senta, whose love and self-sacrifice ensures their salvation.
Pelléas and Mélisande hasn’t been seen here since 1977, so it is long overdue for a return.
Harry Bicket, SFO’s music director, is reunited with director/designer Netia Jones for the production — their A Midsummer Night’s Dream was one of the highlights of the 2021 season.
While the plot seems a standard-issue lovers’ triangle, its source, a symbolist play by Maurice Maeterlinck, provided Debussy with the libretto he needed to create a new kind of more restrained, non-Wagnerian music drama.
The love triangle trio is soprano Samantha Hankey (Mélisande), baritone Huw Montague Rendall (Pelléas), and baritone Gihoon Kim (Golaud), all making their SFO debuts. Santa Fe favorite Susan Graham is Geneviève, the mother of Golaud and Pelléas.
Rusalka is based on Bohemian fairy tales about a water sprite who has fallen in love with a prince and her ill-fated attempt at terrestrial happiness. Dvořák’s luminous score was slow to gain acceptance in America, but it is now widely performed and recognized as one of the Czech repertory’s greatest treasures.
Soprano Ailyn Pérez is Rusalka and tenor Robert Watson is the prince; James Creswell is Vodnik, Rusalka’s father, and Michaela Martens is Ježibaba, the serio-comic witch with whom Rusalka makes a Faustian bargain in order to pursue the prince.
Lidiya Yankovskaya, music director of Chicago Opera Theatre, is the conductor, and the director is Sir David Pountney, both in their Santa Fe debuts.
Baroque operas have been featured more frequently in recent Santa Fe seasons, but never Orfeo, which was first performed in 1607. Well-known Mexican tenor Rolando Villazón makes his Santa Fe debut in the title role.
Monteverdi didn’t create a conventional orchestration for his take on the Orpheus and Euridice myth, just some indications of instrumentation within the vocal score, so Santa Fe has commissioned one from Nico Muhly, the young American composer whose Marnie was given at the Metropolitan Opera in 2018.
In something of a coup, the stage director will be Yuval Sharon, a young American and MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” winner who is widely considered one of the most visionary artists currently working in opera.
Meya said Sharon's staging will be “visually cutting edge, with projections on mist. It will defy the laws of gravity and the limitations of stagecraft at the Santa Fe Opera.”
The opera also announced a commissioned world premiere scheduled for the 2024 season. The Righteous, which examines religious faith and political power, will have a libretto by Tracy K. Smith and a score by Gregory Spears.
Smith was the poet laureate of the United States from 2017 to 2019, and won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for Life on Mars. Spears is best known for his operas Fellow Travelers and Paul’s Case. Their first collaboration, Castor and Patience, will be staged by Cincinnati Opera this July.