The city's Office of Affordable Housing is seeking applicants to access funding that will support low- to moderate-income residents in need of affordable housing, according to a city news release.
The city on Friday announced the release of the funds, which will be awarded to area developers and providers of affordable housing by the city's Community Development Commission.
Each year, the commission, chaired by City Councilor Renee Villarreal, takes in applications and hears presentations before making a funding recommendation to the City Council.
"This funding is truly transformative in that it fills gaps for which other sources of housing funds either aren't available or aren't flexible enough to use in an effective manner," Villarreal said in a news release. "Every year, I am inspired by the important work our community partners are doing to meet the needs of Santa Feans and proud that the city of Santa Fe can support this work."
Submissions are due at 5 p.m. Feb. 21.
Applicants may apply to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund and for Community Development Block Grants.
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund is funded in part through the city's fee-in-lieu program — which allows developers to pay a fee rather than set aside a specific number of affordable housing units in a project. The funds can used to help buffer financial costs tied to upgrading or acquiring an affordable housing project, among other uses, according to the news release.
According to the news release, the fund is budgeted at $3 million for fiscal year 2023.
Community Development Block Grants are provided annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The estimated funding for fiscal year 2023 is $600,000, 80 percent of which is made available for housing and community development opportunities.
The funds must be used in compliance with HUD guidelines.
The city plans to hold an optional training session for potential applicants from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
For information, contact Housing Grants Manager Cody Minnich at cjminnich@santafenm.gov.
