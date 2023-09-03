In a city renowned for the beauty of its art and architecture, for the third summer in a row the pièce de résistance at what many consider the heart of Santa Fe has been a large, brown box.
Nearly three years after it was toppled and almost six months after a proposal from four city councilors to rebuild it was withdrawn, the city appears no closer to figuring out what to do with the Soldiers' Monument that once stood in the center of Santa Fe Plaza.
The partial destruction Thursday night of a sandstone obelisk honoring frontiersman Kit Carson outside the federal courthouse in downtown Santa Fe suggests inaction has not calmed tensions. And if the battle over the Soldiers' Monument is any indication, figuring out what to do with the now-boarded up monument won't be easy.
Councilors contacted by The New Mexican said they did not currently have any plans to introduce new legislation about the obelisk and voiced a variety of opinions about what they would like to see happen. Nearly the only thing everyone agreed on was a need for more community conversation.
In a city that's been continuously occupied for over 400 years, belonged to two countries and is home to Indigenous communities dating back millennia, it's no surprise that history is a contested subject.
"We have one of the richest and most complicated historical records of any part of the country, and the most interesting," said Mayor Alan Webber, who said as people grappled with hard questions about equity and justice following George Floyd's murder in May 2020 they began to look at public works of art "with a different set of eyes."
Commonly referred to as the obelisk, the Soldiers' Monument dates back to 1886 and commemorates Union soldiers in the Civil War. The monument has long been controversial because of a plaque on one side that also honors soldiers who died in battle against "savage Indians." Indigenous groups have said that language glorifies the genocide and displacement of Native people and perpetuates harmful stereotypes about about Native Americans being "uncivilized."
About 50 people used a rope and chains to bring the monument down on Indigenous People's Day in October 2020 during a three-day "occupation" of the the Plaza by Native activists and their supporters.
The city paid $254,000 to Albuquerque-based group Artful Life to conduct a nearly yearlong process of gathering feedback from a wide range of community groups and individuals. The results of that process, known as the CHART report, were published last summer. It found about a third of respondents wanted to replace what was left of the monument with something else and another third wanted the monument restored with its original signage and additional language contextualizing the signage, with the former option being slightly more popular.
The report recommended the city should implement a process to select one of those two options and "promote reconciliation" as a significant part of the decision-making process.
In February, four city councilors introduced a resolution for what they dubbed a compromise measure, which would have reconstructed the obelisk in an updated form and included signage with more context. The resolution met with significant criticism both from people who wanted the obelisk restored and taken away and was withdrawn in March. Since then, there has been no action.
Artful Life founder Valerie Martinez, who co-directed the CHART process, said the city's failure to implement the recommendations has been frustrating to watch. She cited the controversy over a proposal from the Santa Fe school board to disallow the Fiesta Court from going into schools as a consequence of that inaction.
"Without a really robust process for community engagement in place, the city’s always going to be in the same dilemma," she said.
The only way to come to a consensus is to commit to ongoing public dialogue, she said. There's no quick fix.
"I know that people don’t like the box and they want a solution, but look what happened when the governing body decided they were going to make a decision themselves," she said.
City councilors reached by The New Mexican gave a variety of opinions, but none said they were planned to introduce new legislation. Michael Garcia, said he would like the City Council to hold more public study sessions dedicated to the five concepts undergirding CHART — culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — before taking up any new legislation and to make sure the public is included.
"If we don’t, it makes folks feel like their voice is being silenced, and that’s not what we want," he said. "We want unification."
Councilor Jamie Cassutt said she has been having private conversations with individuals and community groups about their thoughts about the obelisk in order to understand "how we can proceed in a way that doesn’t cause future divisions for our community."
She also said more discussion is needed and constituents she speaks to have a lot of different opinions on what should be done.
"I think we could benefit from the fact that there is such a variety, if we can figure out how to disagree productively," she said.
Some councilors are skeptical about reaching a resolution everyone could be happy with.
"It’s going to be very, very hard to find agreement with folks, and I think maybe the best thing to do is to just let it be a plaza," said Councilor Signe Lindell, who suggested putting the obelisk in "a safe place" and not replacing it with anything.
Carol Romero-Wirth, one of the four councilors who sponsored February's proposal, said she is now skeptical a resolution can be reached while the lawsuit with the Union Protectíva de Santa Fé is ongoing.
The group, which bills itself as the city’s oldest Spanish fraternal organization, filed a lawsuit last summer accusing the city and Mayor Alan Webber of violating the state Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act by calling for the monument’s removal a few months before protesters felled the obelisk in October 2020.
"As long as that’s out there, I don’t think compromise or finding a solution is going to happen, because we’ve got polarization," she said.
Along with rebuilding the obelisk, the proposal included language about creating a new city Office of Equity and Inclusion, which was also one of the recommendations of the Charter Review Commission. Romero-Wirth said that effort is still underway and she is working with the original sponsors to introduce new legislation sometime this month strictly about the office.
That won't solve what to do about the obelisk, she said. But it's progress.
"Hopefully we’ll eventually be able to find a way to move forward," she said.
Several City Council candidates have differing perspectives on what they'd like to see. Retired Santa Fe police officer and District 3 candidate Louis Carlos, whose son is a veteran, said he would like for the obelisk to be restored and the people in his district do, too.
"Everyone I've spoken to wants it back," said Carlos, who said that learning from history's mistakes "doesn’t mean we have to eradicate our past to mold our future."
Small business owner and community organizer Alma Castro, who is running for a seat in District 1, said she would prefer to see the Plaza become a place "that is less contested and doesn’t cause pain and hurt."
"That being said, it’s going to take time and effort for us to get there," she said.
Castro resigned her position as chairwoman of the City Arts Commission over the Council's spring plan to rebuild the obelisk. Instead of the obelisk, she suggested the city create a mosaic representing the diversity of Santa Fe's cultures, or plant a tree native to the region that could provide shade.
While Carlos said that people have discussed the obelisk "very passionately" with him on the campaign trail, Castro said it hasn't been brought up as much as she expected. People seem to care more about crime, city services and the sustainability of the city's growth, she said.
Both, however, said they are frustrated by how the City Council has handled the issue so far and say that the last thing the city should do is try to just ignore the situation.
"Both sides are very passionate about it — that is the perfect opportunity to engage," Carlos said.
Webber said working on creating an Office of Equity and Inclusion would be a constructive next step for the City Council and if created the office could help the city with the community engagement everyone agrees is so necessary.
The controversy over the Fiesta Court being in schools shows "we need more history, not less," he said.
He said he would like Santa Fe's public statues and memorials to be used as vectors for teaching the city's history, and said he would like for both the statue of Don Diego de Vargas and the Pueblo runners to be displayed in a safe place in the city.
"Both of those works tell a story, and both deserve to be told," he said.
He declined to share his personal opinion on the obelisk, saying whatever happens can't be dictated by the mayor. Despite the failure of this spring's proposal, he thinks people are still eager to see something happen.
"I think folks are ready to see some progress," he said.