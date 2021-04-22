Santa Fe officials and Dalkia Energy Solutions staff will be available from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Frenchy's Field Park to answer questions about the city's plan to convert 5,500 streetlights to LEDs.
Six lighting fixtures at the site will be converted to different color temperatures — four west of and two east of Osage Avenue.
City staff also will hold a demonstration that evening at Jaguar Drive between Paseo del Sol and Avenida Contenta.
Additional information can be found at santafeled.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.