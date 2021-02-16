Officials tasked with creating a pathway for discussing the city's monuments, statues and history hope to have the process in motion sometime in April.
On Monday, the City Council's Finance Committee endorsed a $62,000 budget adjustment request needed to fund a consultant that will be responsible for coordinating its Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation, and Truth community discussions.
The request was approved on the consent agenda with no discussion. The entire CHART process is budgeted at $265,000.
Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic, city clerk and director of the Office of Public Engagement, said Tuesday the budget adjustment request will go to the Public Works and Utilities Committee on Feb. 22, before the full City Council votes on whether to approve the adjustment Feb. 24.
If approved, a request for proposals will be issued to solicit a team of consultants to help facilitate the CHART process.
"This is absolutely a priority for our community, which makes it a priority for us," Bustos-Mihelcic said. "So, we are really working to expedite the process on our end. … Once we have the team on board, then we can start scheduling."
The City Council approved the framework for the CHART process last month, after weeks of debate over a substitute resolution that moved away from Mayor Alan Webber's original plan to form a 21-member commission.
Under the current framework, the city will host a series of three panel meetings, dubbed "community dialogue sessions," which will be organized by consultants and will be open to the public.
Those who want to participate but can't make it to the meetings can take part in one-on-one interviews or surveys in which their views can be recorded.
Individuals who participate in all three discussions will then have the ability to have a seat at the "community solutions table," which ultimately will devise a set of recommendations for the City Council to discuss.
The resolution is set to expire at the end of the year, but city officials have noted an amendment can be made to extend the resolution for as long as is needed.
Pauline Kanako Kamiyama, director of the city's Art and Culture Department, noted the city is looking for consultants with experience and an understanding of Santa Fe and other Northern New Mexico communities.
"I am super interested in this," Kanako Kamiyama said. "This is a process that we are hoping to continue, even after the CHART year is over."
