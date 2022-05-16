When local developer Carlos Garcia erected a fence around his 6-acre property next to Frank Ortiz Dog Park in early May, the community response was swift.
The land, which Garcia has owned for about 16 years, has served as a de facto extension of the more than 100-acre dog park — some say for more than two decades — leading to phone calls and emails from concerned residents confused about the abrupt change.
“I didn’t know to what extent people would rally behind something like this,” Garcia said. “The calls and the emails have been overwhelming.”
Garca said he tried to donate the land to the city in 2020 — as the coronavirus pandemic continued to grip the state and nation — but city officials recommended the City Council decline the donation due to the potential costs of stabilizing and studying the hilly property.
He said he’s since paid for plans to construct seven single-family homes and 20 townhouses on the property but is still hoping to find a way to gift the land to the city.
“Everyone wants it to be open in perpetuity, and that is my intent now and forever,” he said.
According to an email from city spokesman Dave Herndon, when Garcia’s idea of donating the property was broached in 2020, the city hired an engineering firm to look into some of the costs and responsibilities the city would take on if it accepted the donation. The company found “significant estimated costs” tied to stabilizing and remediating the land, and other potential environmental issues, Herndon wrote.
At the time, he wrote, officials decided accepting the park land was not in the best interest of city taxpayers.
Garcia purchased the land — appraised at about $690,000 and zoned R-5, or medium-density residential — with the hope of developing it in the future but decided against the plan after realizing members of the community long had used it as part of the popular park to walk their dogs on trails.
“There are times where you have to make sacrifices for the greater good of the community, and this is one of those incidents,” Garcia said.
Mayor Alan Webber said Monday the city isn’t against the idea of accepting the donation, but it must conduct due diligence first to shield itself from any liability associated with the property.
Webber and city Parks Director Melissa McDonald went to the park Sunday to survey the area, the mayor said, and identified a list of steps that would need to be completed before the city could accept the land in good faith.
He noted a sliver of land near Garcia’s parcel is owned by another person. The city would have to properly delineate the property before paying for an assessment.
“The issue is that once the city takes over ownership, the level of liability becomes much more significant and, if it is our land, we cannot jeopardize the people on the streets below,” he said.
Garcia’s property is on hilly terrain that overlooks Mesa Verda and Mesa Vista streets.
Webber said city staffers are exploring how quickly the studies can be completed.
In November 2020, Miller Engineer, which conducted an early look at the site, sent the city the following email:
“The slope of both Mesa Verde and Mesa Vista streets are quite steep. The Garcia property is approximately 30-40 feet above the ends of these streets, and it is apparent that sediment from this property is being washed down these streets during rainstorms. Mitigation of this drainage and sediment will be a significant project. In addition, a house on the west site [sic] of Mesa Vista Street has near vertical slopes adjacent to their yard walls. It is SMA’s opinion that these slopes will need to be addressed or there is danger of collapse.”
In response, Garcia said the land has been used in its current form as long as he has owned it, and there haven’t been any drainage or runoff issues so far.
He said he disagreed the city would have to address any problems to accept the property as part of the dog park.
“The property has been used as is, as open trails, for many, many years without any remediation,” Garcia said, “So the big question here is, why would someone be so rushed to make a design on something to be remediated when there is no need?”
City staff also noted in 2020 Garcia’s land sits on a landfill, and the city would have to conduct a Class A environmental assessment to determine what is below the surface and “what environmental issues could result from that,” Webber said.
Webber said the city also would like to open up conversations with surrounding neighbors about their concerns if the city accepted the donation.
“Until we know more about the actual costs and benefits of having this 6-acre parcel, we are just not well enough informed about how wise a decision it would be,” he said.
Resident Karla Harby said she began digging into the situation after she learned Garcia’s parcel was being fenced off.
She has since “dropped everything in my life” to find a solution, she added.
Harby said she offered to buy the land from Garcia, but he said he was intent on donating it. She has been handing out flyers to encourage community members to contact their elected official and voice their support, she said.
She plans to have a gathering at City Hall before the May 25 City Council meeting to show support for Garcia’s proposal to donate it.
“We want the City of Santa Fe to accept the generous land donation this time around,” Harby wrote in an email. “We realize there are expenses and obstacles. We are prepared to work with the city to resolve all impediments to this land donation.”
In the meantime, City Councilor Michael Garcia said he is working on a resolution that would allow the city to accept the donation, taking into account “any costs associated with those actions.”
He said he hopes to have something in front of the council “as soon as possible.”
“Based off the feedback from the community, this is an investment that the residents feel the city should be making,” he said. “We just need to go through all the appropriate steps to make sure the city isn’t putting itself in any liability if and when we accept the donation.”
Diana Coderre, executive director of the Dog Park Project, a 500-member-strong nonprofit focused on improving and supporting city parks, said the group has adopted Frank Ortiz Dog Park. Members noticed a fence around Carlos Garcia’s property was erected just a few days after they held a cleanup along trails at Frank Ortiz.
The group has been in communication with both the city and Carlos Garcia on devising a strategy to keep the space open to the public, she said, adding there are “plenty of variations and options” for a solution that “allows these trails to benefit the Santa Fe dog park community.”
If all else fails, Coderre said, the organization’s stance is that it might have a potential case for a public prescriptive easement, a legal principle giving a non-owner, in this case the public, the right to use a portion of someone else’s land.
“There is a large dog park patron community, and a lot of people would be happy to sign a document to say, ‘Yes, I have been using this for 20 or 30 years,’ ” she said.
Carlos Garcia said he had heard of the potential push for a public prescriptive easement, but he would rather avoid litigation, considering all of the parties involved seem to want the same thing — to use the land to officially expand the park.
“It would bring me no greater joy than to be able to give back to a community that has been so great to me and my family,” he said.
Frank Herdman, a local real estate lawyer who said he has used the Frank Ortiz trail system for nearly 20 years, encouraged both the city and the property owner to sit at the bargaining table to discuss a way around the roadblock.
“If an agreement is not reached, then I would hope and anticipate the public’s continued use of the trail,” Herdman said.
Garcia said he erected the fence recently to simply to identify his property and has no intention of preventing people from using his land as discussions continue. He plans to leave 15-foot openings where there are visible trails.
Garcia also said the fence provides a visual for residents of “what could potentially be lost” if a deal isn’t struck.
“I am very optimistic we will find a way for the city or a nonprofit organization that is tied to the dog park to end up with the property so they continue to enjoy it,” he said.