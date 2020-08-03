Two days after the slaying of a Santa Fe High School basketball star, city and school officials on Monday decried what is the fourth violent death of a Northern New Mexico teenager in less than two months.
Officials urged community members to support local youth during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has upended their lives and possibly led to an increase in crime.
"This is something that shakes an entire community," City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said during a weekly news conference hosted virtually by Mayor Alan Webber.
The most recent teen death, the fatal shooting early Saturday of 18-year-old Fedonta “JB” White, shocked a community that had expected to see the basketball standout play for the Lobos at the University of New Mexico this year. White had graduated early from Santa Fe High to get a start on his college career.
Authorities believe 16-year-old Estevan Montoya, a Capital High School student, shot White at a house party in Chupadero. Montoya, who had his first court appearance Monday, is facing a count of murder along with several other charges.
Abeyta, head of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, said other clubs across the nation are reporting similar incidents of violence involving youth.
"What we’re hearing is that this is happening right now around the country," he said. "There’s a club in Oakland that just recently experienced two deaths with club members, and part of this is what’s going on with COVID-19 and the lack of activities for kids."
Webber said the spike in violence among youth is "not only a call to condolences and shared sadness, but it’s a call to action and doing things differently in a time when we’re witnessing far too much violence and random killing."
Police Chief Andrew Padilla said parents need to hold themselves and their children accountable and "truly be involved in their lives."
"We know situations are tough and not every family is perfect, but you have to be there," he said.
Students, administrators and educators at Santa Fe Public Schools also held a news conference Monday to discuss the troubling spate of youth gun violence.
"All of these tragedies were preventable," Superintendent Veronica García said.
While she acknowledged the painful problem has complex roots, and that the responsibility of prevention is shared communitywide, she emphasized a need to limit children's access to guns.
"We would like to see more gun safety," she said. "We would like to see the Legislature take this up."
City officials also addressed the issue. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said members of the public can take action right away by obtaining a free gun lock from the police department.
"When the news hit, I remember sitting there for several hours wondering, 'What can we do immediately to try to make a significant impact?' " he said, referring to White's death.
Webber agreed. “We want to lock guns up. We want to get guns off the street," he said.
Valdez, Padilla and the mayor also encouraged gun owners who no longer use their firearms to give them up to the police department for destruction.
Teachers with Santa Fe Public Schools urged students to report problems with peers before they escalate to violence.
Mario Salbidrez, a former deputy chief with the Santa Fe Police Department who is now executive director of safety and security for the school district, said the Say Something app by the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise allows students, staff and community members to make anonymous reports about threats of violence or even fears that someone might be considering suicide.
The report is immediately routed to law enforcement, Salbidrez said.
The district started the Say Something program about a year ago, he said, and it already has led to interventions with students in crisis.
City Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, who campaigned last year on the notion that all policy is health policy, said the community needs to look at root causes of violence, too.
"Adverse childhood experiences" can lead to increased youth violence, she said, and it needs to be addressed when children are young.
"If we are only engaging youth at 14, 15 [years old], we’ve already lost 14 years of opportunities for prevention," Cassutt-Sanchez said.
Kyra Ochoa, the city's community services director, said the series of violent deaths — three teens in Santa Fe and one in Las Vegas, N.M. — underscores "our need to double down on some of the work we are doing as a community."
She mentioned ongoing efforts, including the construction of a teen center on the city's south side, a project that has been fast-tracked, and more than $1 million in grants to about 20 organizations that support youth.
Ochoa also said her department is looking at any "flexible monies within our budget that can be utilized in short order to create safe places for teens and other youth to be at this time."
The city is considering turning recently installed public Wi-Fi spots into "potential places to offer socially distanced gathering for teens," she added.
"We’re all recognizing the urgency of the need to support kids right now," she said.
Faris Wald, a Santa Fe High student who weighed in during the district's news conference, said, "In order to stop gun violence, I think the simple things in life matter, too. Moments that we often overlook.
"Moments where we maybe say to a friend who is sitting in a corner, 'Hey come over here. ... You want to talk?' And moments where you reach out to people who are in need, who are suffering, who are angry.
"That is something that needs to be done," Wald said. "We need to create an atmosphere of love, of acceptance."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.