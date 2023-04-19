Newly released lapel camera footage from Santa Fe Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa's February DWI arrest shows police officers discussing whether to ask the judge for a breath sample or a blood draw — a decision which ultimately led to a reduction in Khalsa's charges.

After Khalsa was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center following a Feb. 26 early morning rollover crash, lapel camera footage shows two Santa Fe Police Department officers talking outside the hospital about how to approach the arrest.

According to the video, Officer Alan Scott said he planned to ask Khalsa for a breath sample, which he said would have been performed at the police station if the judge complied. If Khalsa refused, the officer added it would amount to an aggravated DWI charge.

Recommended for you