Growing up in Sudbury, Mass., Pam Grand still recalls the way her mother, Io Lee Plender, celebrated the Christmas holiday.
Io always set up a Christmas tree, decorated the house and made sugar cookies.
“Mom always had people over for Christmas Eve,” Grand recalled, bringing back the memories of her youth.
This holiday season, however, there will be no such celebration with her mother. Io — the name comes from a figure in Greek mythology — is a resident of MorningStar of Santa Fe assisted living facility.
Personal visits to such facilities are now limited because of health care guidelines. Visitors like Grand generally stand outside the windows, talking with their loved ones through glass.
Io is 89. She still knows her daughter, but dementia has taken hold and she’s not always aware of who else is around her or what is happening.
Grand regrets that she did not learn more about her mother’s life or who all the faces in historic family photographs were.
“I’m already adjusted to the fact that I can’t see her for the holiday,” said Grand, who recalled filling out holiday cards with her mom at MorningStar last year in the weeks leading up to Christmas. “We can’t have our tree. We can’t do anything.”
Grand is not alone. It has been a grievous year in the state’s nursing homes and assisted living communities. As COVID-19 ravages congregate care facilities — as of Friday, 3,173 residents in those homes statewide had contracted the disease and 522 had died — the holidays look and feel very different.
There will be no big celebratory gatherings this year, no communal holiday dinners, officials at those facilities say. Family members can only deliver gifts and cards to the front door, relying on staff members to actually put them in their loved ones’ hands.
Diana Catanach, executive director of the Legacy at Santa Fe, which has 28 residents, said she sees the impact the lack of personal connection has on those elders.
“One of the things our residents ask for is to have a meal with their friends, and they can’t,” she said.
Legacy employees set up dining tray tables in the doorway of each resident’s room so they can at least look across the hall or down it to see their friends.
Still, she said, it’s hard, and the holidays may make it harder.
“They are still far apart,” she said. “Some have dementia, and they don’t realize the situation. You can explain it over and over again, but there is some deterioration you can see from the lack of stimulation.”
Officials at several local assisted living facilities said they are doing everything they can to spread holiday cheer and make residents feel someone cares about them.
Catanach’s staff recently put up a Christmas tree in the lobby and began deliberating over who would play Santa Claus — a toss-up between two male employees; biggest belly wins. Legacy also put up a Giving Tree outside its facility to encourage the public to hang gifts and cards on it for residents.
Some employees are willing to work after hours to help residents decorate their rooms, and a traditional holiday meal will be served on Christmas Day, Catanach said. She and her staff are still talking about other ways to “make it fun” for residents.
“We’re still trying to figure it all out,” she said.
Meanwhile, organizers at Kingston Residence of Santa Fe are also looking for new ways to celebrate an old tradition, said spokesman Adam Spriggs. Normally, Kingston holds a fundraiser to pay for holiday meals for first responders working on Christmas, he said. This year, those emergency personnel will give thanks by conducting a firetruck parade of lights around the facility for residents.
“It will start around 5 o’clock when it gets dark, and all the fire trucks will be decorated, and the sirens will be going and they will drive around the building,” he said. “A lot of our residencies have private balconies where they can put on warm clothing and watch from there if they want.”
In place of the usual community holiday meal, he said, the facility will have strolling musicians in the hallways playing holiday tunes while staff members serve meals in each resident’s room.
As with other Santa Fe-based assisted living facilities, Spriggs said Kingston is not allowing visitors on Christmas Day.
“There’s no denying, if you have a family member living in an assisted living facility now, that it’s a challenging time,” he said. “But with [COVID-19] positivity rates going so high in Santa Fe, we think for the health of our residents and staff it’s better to restrict visitation. That’s tough on families.”
At the Montecito, which has 140 residents, activity director Jackie Goerig will lead assisted living residents in a “Letters to Loved Ones” project, in which they will be encouraged to share who the most important person in their lives are and why.
“Residents will reminisce about holidays past while drinking hot cocoa, listening to holiday music and creating a holiday card to send to that important person,” said Rachael Hemann, community relations director for Montecito. Residents will also learn how to use online devices to connect with loved ones.
Zack Quintero, state ombudsman in the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, said the state has been looking for ways to bring a touch of the holidays to the residents of its 241 assisted living facilities and 71 nursing homes. He said the state has distributed hundreds of tablets for residents who want to see and talk to their loved ones virtually.
Grand, who has lived in Santa Fe for about 25 years, said such initiatives may help, but there’s nothing like the human touch.
Grand said she knows the workers at MorningStar love and care for her mother and will do what they can to make this Christmas easier on her. But not having her mother close, particularly this year, is wrenching.
“I’m losing her,” Grand said. “And what bothers me is, this might be the last Christmas.”
