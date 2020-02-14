The nonprofit Vital Spaces has leased the 3,500-square-foot Southwest Annex building on the city-owned midtown campus to provide temporary artist studios and space for public art exhibitions and community art workshops.
Vital Spaces so far has specialized in leasing temporary spaces for artist studios and exhibition venues. The nonprofit has a small exhibition space at 1604 St. Michael’s Drive, just beyond the midtown campus, and 15 artist studios at 220 Otero St.
The Southwest Annex building will have six to eight studio spaces.
“It’s a big open space,” program director Hannah Yohalem said. “We will put up temporary walls, but we’re not exactly sure yet how many studios we will have.”
Vital Spaces will only remain in the Southwest Annex until the city’s comprehensive midtown campus redevelopment project addresses the building, which is located next to Fogelson Library.
Vital Spaces believes it will have the building ready for artists and pubic programs in the next few weeks, Yohalem said.
