It began as a small project by 11 women who had learned a new handicraft to create a piece of artwork for a village church.
The Villanueva Tapestry grew — and grew.
First envisioned as a few small pieces of embroidery, the work became a 265-foot-long collaboration that would take two years and 36 women — from teenagers to grandmothers — to complete. It extends around the interior of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva, where its 41 panels of embroidery recount the history of the village and surrounding Pecos River Valley, from ancient times until 1976, the year it was finished.
The project was intended to commemorate the bicentennial of the nation’s independence from British rule, but residents say it is much more to them — an artifact of local history, legend and folk art.
The 45-year-old tapestry is now set to undergo a preservation effort to ensure it will remain in top condition for future generations of villagers and visitors to enjoy.
Santa Fe-based Cornerstones Community Partnerships, a nonprofit that normally focuses on preserving adobe churches in Northern New Mexico, is leading the effort.
“Not only is this folk art that speaks to Spanish heritage; it speaks to women’s empowerment,” said Maureen Vosburgh, Cornerstones’ development director and the project manager for the tapestry preservation. “They created something exceptional.”
Vosburgh said she felt as if her head was spinning when she first saw the piece two years ago at the Catholic church in Villanueva.
It was in remarkably good condition, she said, but could use a professional cleaning and work to preserve it for the long term. She asked her colleagues at Cornerstones if the organization could help.
“It’s very important that it be preserved for future generations,” said Mellie Gonzales, the church’s business manager. “It’s part of the church.”
The community long has been hoping to move forward with a preservation project for tapestry, she said, but “funding has always been the big thing.”
Cornerstones has worked to secure most of the funding needed to hire nationally known conservator Jeanne Brako and two local interns who will work with and learn from her.
Cornerstones also will host a 30-minute virtual event at 5 p.m. Friday to share more information about the project and seek donations to ensure it is sufficiently funded so Brako can begin her preservation work.
“I was always worried about it being cared for,” said Elisea Garcia-Torres, 83, one of the original stitchers.
Garcia-Torres grew up in Villanueva and said she has been embroidering since she was 8 or 9 years old. While most of the women who worked on the tapestry were only responsible for one panel, Garcia-Torres said, she took on three and helped her mother with a fourth.
“I made the coming of Coronado, the archbishop of Santa Fe and El Cerrito Mission,” she said, “and my mother made the Spanish fortification of La Puesta.”
The women drew on their personal experiences and stories told by community elders, in addition to research, to create images that carefully portray key events in history and folklore.
The project was inspired by 11 local women who had participated in an embroidery workshop sponsored by the International Folk Art Foundation of the Museum of New Mexico and taught by Chilean artist Carmen B. de Orrego-Salas. The women enjoyed the work so much that the parish priest, the Rev. Louis Hassenfuss, suggested they continue practicing their stitches by making a piece of art for the church.
The women agreed, told their friends and relatives, and the project caught fire.
For two years, the three dozen women involved gathered every Thursday at “whichever house had a nice warm fire” and worked on the tapestry, Garcia-Torres said. They used homespun thread and whatever stitches they knew, from traditional colcha stitching to cross-stitch and line stitch.
“We got to be a group of friends en masse, support each other and talk about our history, our different origins. It was so fulfilling,” Garcia-Torres said.
But the bulk of the work was done individually.
“We all walked around with these little bags, and whenever we had a spare moment, we would get a few stitches in,” Garcia-Torres said, adding she felt like she was missing something when the project was finally finished.
“I missed my little bag,” she said, “but it was wonderful to see all the pieces together. I was so proud.”
