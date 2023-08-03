A Santa Fe nonprofit that treats people with opioid addiction and substance use disorders will receive over $1.5 million in federal grant funding to expand its services.
New Mexico faces some of the highest rates of alcohol and drug abuse in the country, with an estimated one in 10 adults overall and one in six ages 18 to 25 struggling with addiction, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The new federal funding announced Thursday will help the Santa Fe Recovery Center expand its operations, administrative assistant Mark Sachs said.
“We’re unique in that we treat people without insurance, with Medicaid or Medicare. We apply for grants a lot, and most of the time, we get it settled,” Sachs said. “That’s why we’re so busy is because we can help a majority of people.”
The recovery center, founded in 2005, provides monitored drug detoxification, residential and outpatient treatment programs, sober living houses and alumni support. The nonprofit has offices in Santa Fe and Gallup and serves people across the state, as well as some from out of state, Sachs said.
U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, all Democrats, announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Luján said in a statement, “Improving access to high quality care and recovery services must be a priority” to combat the opioid epidemic.
About a third of the funds, allocated from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will go toward the recovery center’s general treatment programs, while nearly $1 million coming through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is earmarked to expand access to medications like buprenorphine.
Through the Santa Fe Recovery Center’s existing medication-assisted treatment program, providers prescribe medication to patients in conjunction with counseling.
Medication-assisted treatment is often the most effective for opioid addiction and significantly reduces the risk of overdose deaths, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. A 2020 study of over 48,000 people admitted to outpatient treatment programs for opioid use in Maryland found patients were 82% less likely to die from an overdose when they received medication-assisted treatment.
According to a 2022 study cited in a letter signed by 17 U.S. senators, including Heinrich and Luján, 87% of people with opioid addiction in the U.S. do not receive medication. The senators sent the letter to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration calling for the agency to remove what Heinrich called “bureaucratic” barriers to buprenorphine.
“The scale of the opioid crisis demands that we tackle it with every available strategy,” Heinrich said in a statement.
“My focus is on delivering the funding and legislative solutions we need to stop the flow of these illicit substances before they ever hit our borders, hold those who traffic these substances within our borders accountable, and ensure those who are suffering from addiction receive the life-saving treatment they need,” he wrote.