A Santa Fe nonprofit that treats people with opioid addiction and substance use disorders will receive over $1.5 million in federal grant funding to expand its services.

New Mexico faces some of the highest rates of alcohol and drug abuse in the country, with an estimated one in 10 adults overall and one in six ages 18 to 25 struggling with addiction, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The new federal funding announced Thursday will help the Santa Fe Recovery Center expand its operations, administrative assistant Mark Sachs said.

“We’re unique in that we treat people without insurance, with Medicaid or Medicare. We apply for grants a lot, and most of the time, we get it settled,” Sachs said. “That’s why we’re so busy is because we can help a majority of people.”

