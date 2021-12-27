If you go What: Santa Fe New Year’s Eve celebration Where: Santa Fe Plaza When: Event begins at 8 p.m. Friday with live music; the zia rises at midnight. More info: No vaccination cards or COVID-19 tests will be required to attend the free event.
The zia will rise over Santa Fe at midnight Friday — and revelers are welcome to watch.
While some major cities across the nation and around the globe are scaling back or outright canceling their New Year’s Eve celebrations amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus’s omicron variant, the City Different plans to move forward with its annual community fete on the Plaza.
The event will culminate with the giant zia sun symbol rising 60 feet into the air to signify a new day as fireworks are set off from the roof of La Fonda.
A surge in the coronavirus pandemic prompted officials to close the Plaza during last year’s show, produced only for a television audience. Statewide case counts in the current surge have been similar to those reported in late December of 2020. Still, Ray Sandoval, an event coordinator for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, said he believes Friday’s celebration can be held safely.
“We have been monitoring what has been going with COVID,” Sandoval said. “But we feel confident that it being outside will allow everyone to socially distance and stay safe.”
Berlin, Edinburgh, London and Paris have all canceled their traditional fireworks displays, while New York’s New Year’s Eve ball drop, arguably the largest and most famous end-of-year event in the U.S., will have far fewer attendees than usual and stringent face mask requirements.
Sandoval said no vaccination cards or COVID-19 tests will be required to attend the Santa Fe event, but he hopes attendees will wear masks and remain a safe distance apart.
If event staff members see large groups congregating too closely in the crowd, they will ask them to disperse, he said. “We are not going to be overbearing, but we are going to make sure that there aren’t little crowds gathering.”
Hot chocolate — a tradition at the event — will not be served Friday night, but New Mexico’s state cookie, the biscochito, will be available for pickup in bags.
Attendees also will be able to sign a “hopes and dreams” banner that will be on display at City Hall for the first few months of 2022.
“It’s kind of the anti-Zozobra,” Sandoval said.
Staff will either disinfect pens and markers or hand out fresh ones to anyone who wants to sign the banner.
Friday’s event begins at 8 p.m. with live music by Manzanares, Sol Fire and Theo Kutsko.
Mayor Alan Webber will kick off the midnight countdown.
Despite reports of storm systems moving into the region and possible snowfall on New Year’s Eve, Sandoval said he expects a solid turnout for the celebration.
The first year the Kiwanis Club hosted the event on the Plaza, about 5,000 people gathered as temperatures dropped to about 14 degrees below zero, he said. In 2019, the last time the event was held in person, about 7,000 people attended, according to Santa Fe Police Department estimates.
Sandoval said seven bonfires and multiple heaters will be spread around the Plaza to keep people warm, but attendees will be asked not to congregate around them for too long.
Streets around the Plaza will close at 7 a.m. Friday and will remain closed until after the event has cleared.
Old Santa Fe Trail will be closed from Water Street to the Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon, and again from 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
Parking lots will operate as usual, and parking meter use will be enforced until 6 p.m.
