The city of Santa Fe is in hot water with the Office of the State Auditor for the second year in a row after falling nearly three months behind on its Dec. 15 deadline to file a fiscal year 2020 audit.
State Auditor Brian Colón on Tuesday sent a letter to Mayor Alan Webber, City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill and the City Council, saying the city has failed to provide the proper documents to an independent accounting firm to conduct the annual audit. The city had a similar delay with its 2019 audit, which eventually found numerous deficiencies.
Webber released a statement Wednesday blaming the 2020 audit delay in part on the coronavirus pandemic.
Colón dismissed the excuse. "COVID-19 can't be the excuse for everything, and we won't accept it," he said in an interview.
In his letter to city officials, Colón wrote, "I am once again reminding the City leadership of their duties to give the necessary attention to a timely audit process. As those charged with governance, it is your responsibility to ensure the City is working in an efficient, comprehensive, and timely manner to prioritize the implementation of internal controls.
"The city can not continue to fail to timely submit its audits," the letter continued.
The city said in a statement Wednesday it "shared Colón's commitment to excellent fiscal management" and that officials scheduled a meeting with the State Auditor's Office for Thursday.
"We are meeting with him and his team tomorrow to talk through the issues he raised," Webber said in the statement. "The audit process was delayed in part by the unprecedented and extraordinary uncertainties and exigencies of the COVID pandemic, but we are getting back on track.”
Colón acknowledged in the phone interview the pandemic has affected various city departments, and he confirmed the city scheduled a Thursday meeting with his office. However, he said the pandemic was not an acceptable excuse for tardy reporting.
The point of the letter, he said, was to "escalate" the conversation.
"It's important that everyone knows we have ongoing concerns and we all have to work together to resolve those concerns," he said. "That is the bottom line. We're not on different teams."
Colón said of the letter, "It's a little terse in a couple of areas. But frankly, I need everyone to understand that these issues are not insignificant."
Untimely city audits could put the city and other entities, like the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Authority and the Buckman Direct Diversion, at risk of losing out on federal grants, Colón noted.
"When you have recurring issues, all the stakeholders end up at risk because audits drive other decisions that impact the citizens of Santa Fe," he said.
The city said in the news release it is working with a firm to complete its audit by June 30.
Along with blaming worker shortages in the Finance Department due to the pandemic, the city cited issues with implementation of a new human resources and finance software system.
Earlier this year, the city blamed the new system for incorrect W-2 tax forms that were sent out to hundreds of city employees.
"As with any new IT implementation, there have been technical issues, and they have contributed to the late submission of the audit," the news release said. "Those issues have been resolved, and the modernized system will benefit City operations far into the future."
In 2019, the city was six months tardy on providing a financial audit report and was behind in responses, or failed to respond entirely, to some specific requests from the state auditor.
The elongated timeline for the 2019 audit was one of 21 deficiencies found in the report, which also cited issues with how the city was reporting on federal grants and programs. The city received a "qualified" opinion on federal programs for not following proper reporting standards — a practice that could endanger future federal funds.
In 2017, the city was blasted for financial mishandlings in an audit dubbed the McHard Report, which outlined a lack of internal financial controls. The auditors said this created a field ripe for fraud or mismanagement of funds.
Colón previously said the city's financial issues were of such magnitude his office intended to keep a closer eye on how it moved forward.
"For me, the takeaway is we want to see the city of Santa Fe be successful," he said. "But in order for that to happen, we have to be able to do our work, which is to make sure the fiscal house is in order."
