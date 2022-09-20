Justin Sommer began building with Legos when he was 2. He was so captivated by the tiny, colorful, plastic bricks he would ask for a new set every year for his birthday and Christmas.
“He was a Lego maniac,” recalled his mother, Deborah Rivera Sommer. “We had tons of Legos everywhere.”
Her son, a Santa Fe native, is now 37 and a pediatric specialist at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. But he hasn’t lost his passion for constructing Lego creations, and he’s taking that skill to a new level.
He and fellow pediatrician Austin Willis are contestants in season three of the Fox series Lego Masters, which premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The NASA-themed episode features appearances by astronauts Tom Marshburn — who addresses the contestants through a special “downlink” from the International Space Station — and Jessica Meir.
The first winning build will be put on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.
Justin Sommer and Willis are two of 24 contestants from across the country competing in pairs to earn a $100,000 prize, an ultimate Lego trophy and title of Lego Master.
Competitors have access to
5 million Lego pieces, 3,300 types of elements and 4,000 unique minifigures.
“When you have that much at your disposal, your creative juices really get flowing,” Sommer said in an interview.
“The thing that was cool for me was just the pure scale. I mean, it’s hard to get 10, 15, 30 of the same kind of brick, and there you have hundreds. So, you can really just let your mind go as much as you want and build something incredible,” he added.
Lego Masters is known for its over-the-top creations.
Sommer, like most kids, started off small.
“The classic space sets were one of my favorites, and I really, really enjoyed the castles,” he said.
As a child, Sommer would spend hours meticulously putting together predesigned play sets. As he got older, he started doing more complicated builds and designing his own creations.
“I know it’s typically branded as a kid’s toy, but the stuff that you can do with it — I think there’s just endless possibilities,” he said.
His mother remembers the facial expression he would make when he was concentrating on something — like a Lego creation.
“I still see it, even when he’s trying to figure out something as an adult,” she said.
Sommer studied mechanical engineering at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey and later he realized he wanted to go into medicine, so he began working as an emergency room technician at Presbyterian Hospital.
“I loved it,” Sommer said. “So, I ended up getting into medical school, I went to [the University of New Mexico] and been practicing at Presbyterian for the last five years.”
Though he doesn’t have any children, he uses Legos to connect with young patients, and even wears a Lego scrub hat and shoes when he sees them.
“It’s a great way to connect with some of my patients right away. You know, being in the hospital — having to be examined by doctors, nurses and stuff — is really not fun for a lot of kids,” Sommer said.
Though he had some “dark times,” as Lego enthusiasts call it, when he lost interest in the toy, Sommer eventually found himself building with the vibrant bricks again.
He began using Legos as a creative outlet to help him decompress from the stress of working in a hospital.
He joined the New Mexico Lego User Group — adult Lego fans who collect, build and share their love for the tiny building materials — and that’s how he ended up on the show. Lego Masters reached out to the group and invited members to compete in its first season.
“It didn’t work out the first couple of times because I couldn’t make it work with my schedule, but this last season we were able to make it,” Sommer said.
Working as a pediatric specialist at the state’s second-
largest hospital prepared him and his partner to compete under pressure and make tough decisions.
“Austin and I are certainly no strangers to that pressure and kind of stress,” Sommer said.
“The show is very much time-based; you have a time limit, and you have to put out whatever you can in that time,” he said.
“It definitely gets stressful because when you’re doing a build under pressure like that, not everything works out exactly as you hope, so you’re having to pivot and make changes.”