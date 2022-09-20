Justin Sommer began building with Legos when he was 2. He was so captivated by the tiny, colorful, plastic bricks he would ask for a new set every year for his birthday and Christmas.

“He was a Lego maniac,” recalled his mother, Deborah Rivera Sommer. “We had tons of Legos everywhere.”

Her son, a Santa Fe native, is now 37 and a pediatric specialist at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. But he hasn’t lost his passion for constructing Lego creations, and he’s taking that skill to a new level.

