When she was in the second grade, Debbie Cress encountered a celebrity who changed her life.
It was Smokey Bear — or, rather, a guy dressed in a Smokey Bear costume.
The scene was the Luna County fair in Deming, near where Cress grew up. Having spent her childhood outdoors, she knew Smokey Bear was something important.
“I want to work for him,” she said to herself. “I don’t know what he does, but he embodies the woods, the outdoors, the lifestyle that I live, and I want to work for him when I grow up.”
Heady stuff for a kid her age, but today Cress, 49, has followed through and achieved a dream she never thought possible. She is the newly appointed Santa Fe National Forest supervisor, succeeding James Melonas, who served as supervisor for about four years.
A New Mexico State University graduate with a degree in range science, Cress oversees a 1.6 million-acre forest that attracts 1.3 million people a year. The forest has an annual budget of $18 million and employs 191 people.
Her appointment comes at both the best and worst of times. The forest just received about $4 million in federal funding through the Great American Outdoors Act over a two-year period — money that will help with conducting archeological surveys on trails, dealing with deferred maintenance projects at recreational sites and replacing water and wastewater systems.
On the other hand, fire season is here — Northern New Mexico is in the throes of extreme drought — and already crews are battling a blaze in the forest started by an illegal campfire.
“I am very concerned,” Cress said during a visit to the Black Canyon Campground on Wednesday. “We are coming out of another really dry winter, we are in a prolonged drought, we’re seeing record low water levels in the reservoirs. I think we are going to have high potential for fires this summer.”
Dealing with potential fires is far from her only job. Cress is helping to ready a draft of the agency’s recently developed plan to manage and protect the forest, a massive document that includes guidelines on planting new species, thinning dense areas and conducting prescribed burns.
That plan should be ready by fall, Cress said.
For now, Cress, who has been on the job since April, is committing herself to taking in information from all sources. She says she knows a lot of people care about the health of the forest.
“I see my role as a person who listens to all sides,” she said. “From employees, from my supervisors, from community leaders, from our permit holders who rely on the forest, from community members, from everyone.”
That information, she said, will help her to make decisions regarding the forest’s future.
Joel Mona, who recently retired as a civil engineer with Tonto National Forest in Arizona, said Cress is well suited to her new job because of her ability to work with so many different people and entities.
He worked with Cress for 10 years in Arizona, where she served as a forest ranger before moving to New Mexico in January to begin work with Santa Fe National Forest as a deputy supervisor.
Cress, Mona said, has a “deep understanding of the entire ecosystem of the forest. He said she was adept at balancing the uses and needs of the Arizona forest, which can be difficult.
“Some of the different interests have disparate political influence, and she was able to see through that and make balanced decisions that took into account the resources and risks of every action,” he said. “I really respect that about her.”
Cress said she knows forest policies such as thinning and prescribed burning are “absolutely controversial” and get to the heart of the issues that confront managers.
“We all see the forest in a different way,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who look at the landscape and see an abundance of trees and feel that is normal. When you change that view through thinning or burning, it’s going to cause a very human reaction. People are going to feel you have done something to lessen the integrity or the scenery of that landscape.”
Cress, who also worked as a ranger in Gila National Forest and as a seasonal employee in Cibola National Forest in New Mexico, comes from a family of farmers and ranchers in Southern New Mexico.
She said she grew up outdoors — working, playing, exploring. She still loves walking trails she imagines no one else has discovered.
Then she finds an old beer can from the 1960s and realizes she wasn’t the first adventurer on the spot.
“That’s really disappointing for a number of reasons, but mostly because someone else has already been here,” Cress said of the trash she sees.
Her favorite scent of the forest is “the smell of ponderosa pine. It’s fresh.”
She said she has never become lost in the forest, though she once had a close encounter with a young bull moose in a stream in Montana.
“He looked at me, I looked at him,” Cress said. “We both scared each other. He ran away, I ran away.”
She is happiest when in the wild, a place that “brings us peace, brings us joy, brings us comfort,” she said.
Cress said the forest’s importance has been magnified by the coronavirus pandemic, which was “driving people out of public places and into spaces where they could still feel like they were human beings, but they didn’t have to be in a crowd.”
She hears from the public every day. Cress said that’s how it should be.
“It’s their forest,” she said. “These are public lands that belong to the American people.”
Cress’ husband, Jason, is a regional fuel specialist for the Forest Service. They have a cat named Chloe.
They spend their spare time together — hiking, camping and enjoying as much of the outdoors as possible.
Looking back on the little second grader who was inspired by Smokey Bear, Cress said, “I can’t believe it’s real. Every day I wake up and think I’m the forest supervisor for the Santa Fe National Forest in my home state.
“I can’t believe I got here. I mean, I did dream it, but I never thought it would come true.”
