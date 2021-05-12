Santa Fe National Forest fire crews are managing a small fire that sparked Sunday near Pecos and are using the blaze as an opportunity to reduce fuels and improve habitat, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release Wednesday.
A lightning strike ignited the Cuervito Fire about nine miles east of Pecos. The fire was only 10 acres Wednesday, the Forest Service said, but the agency was planning to increase the low-intensity fire to as much as 1,500 acres using aerial ignitions.
Fire crews working in the Pecos and Las Vegas Ranger Districts were scouting for containment lines and preparing them for the ignitions.
The fire was being managed by two fire engines, a bulldozer and a Hotshot crew, according to the news release.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team was scheduled to take over Thursday.
Smoke from the fire could affect Santa Fe, Pecos, Glorieta, the Pecos National Historical Park, the Interstate 25 corridor, Las Vegas, Rowe and surrounding communities.
Santa Fe National Forest officials recommend people with smoke-sensitive health issues take precautions and check air quality information at the New Mexico Department of Health's Environmental Public Health Tracking website, nmtracking.org.
