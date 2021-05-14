Extreme drought conditions have prompted Santa Fe National Forest to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions starting May 24.
That means campfires, charcoal grills, and coal and wood stoves will be allowed only on developed campsites or picnic areas that have Forest Service-built fire rings or grills.
Campfires are prohibited at all dispersed camping sites.
Lincoln and Gila national forests implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions in April, and Carson National Forest also plans to implement Stage 1 restrictions on May 24, according to a news release.
Stoves, grills, lanterns and heaters fueled by propane or other liquified petroleum fuels may be used if they meet manufacturer’s safety specifications and have on/off switches. Propane devices require an area at least 3 feet in diameter that has been cleared of flammable materials.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles or buildings, at developed recreation sites or while standing in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that has been cleared of all flammable material.
Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited in national forests.
“We welcome visitors to the Santa Fe National Forest,” Forest Supervisor Debbie Cress said in a statement. “But we also know that abandoned or unattended campfires are the leading human cause of wildfire. Fire patrols on the Santa Fe National Forest have already found close to 30 abandoned campfires this season. Based on current conditions on the forest and the anticipated surge in campers, we believe it’s prudent to impose some restrictions on where you can and cannot build a campfire.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
