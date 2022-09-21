Cress1_RGB.jpg

Debbie Cress was named the supervisor of Santa Fe National Forest in April of 2021. She received a temporary assignment in Washington, D.C., earlier this year and recently accepted a permanent job there with the U.S. Forest Service.

The woman who headed the Santa Fe National Forest during the largest wildfire in New Mexico history and was given a temporary assignment in the aftermath of the devastating blaze will remain in Washington, D.C.

Former supervisor Debbie Cress, who headed the Santa Fe National Forest for about a year and a half, has taken a permanent position with the U.S. Forest Service office in Washington, D.C.

An “On the Move” news release issued by the agency earlier this month said Cress had accepted the job of deputy chief of staff.

