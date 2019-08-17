For the first time in over 30 years, Santa Fe National Forest is extensively revising its guidelines for how to manage and protect its roughly 1.6 million acres that span seven counties.
Jennifer Cramer, a forest planner who helped put together the new management plan, said the final draft should ensure that over the next 10 to 15 years, the forest, established in 1915, “is healthy and better able to support our multiple uses.”
The more than 340-page document, posted on the U.S. Forest Service website, is the result of a massive effort that began in 2013 to update the management plans for all five national forests in New Mexico. It began with forest assessments comparing current conditions to those of 1987, when the plans were first drafted. Officials reviewed new scientific data on forest management and held about 250 public meetings to generate input and feedback.
The next step for Santa Fe National Forest is a series of public presentations about the proposed management plan, starting with one at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College. Members of the public also can provide comments during a 90-day period that began last week.
“These are public lands and we want the public to understand how we use the land and build trust in how we manage the land,” Cramer said.
Cramer said the plan likely won’t be finalized until at least the end of 2020.
The massive document — which has about 1,000 pages of accompanying environmental analyses and other assessments — reinforces the Forest Service’s use of prescribed burns and thinning to improve forest health.
While Forest Service officials and others say such techniques in densely forested areas help reduce the risks of insect infestations and diseases, and work to prevent catastrophic wildfires, critics say they unnecessarily kill trees, disrupt and threaten wildlife, push sediment into waterways and cause smoke-related human health hazards.
Andrew Black, the public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation, said public input is vital for the success of the Santa Fe National Forest’s management plan.
“It’s important to have strong public participation,” he said. “The forest is used for camping, hiking, hunting, fishing — so it’s important we get these plans right.”
If you go
What: Santa Fe National Forest will host the first of 11 public meetings to gather input on a new management plan.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Jemez Rooms at Santa Fe Community College, 6401 Richards Ave.
More info: For a full list of meeting sites and times, or to read the forest management plan, visit fs.usda.gov/goto/santafeforestplan.