Santa Fe National Forest will host a training session next month for people interested in becoming volunteer site stewards.
Stewards monitor the forest for evidence of natural deterioration or vandalism and file a brief site visit report. No archaeological experience is required.
The full-day training session is March 21. It covers safety, natural forest regulations, historic preservation acts, site monitoring procedures and other topics.
To apply, visit bit.ly/2PuUAO8 and fill out an application. The program encourages applicants to apply as early as possible because each application is reviewed for eligibility.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.