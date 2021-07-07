While the booming of fireworks could be heard throughout Santa Fe over the holiday weekend, those who took refuge in the forest for the Fourth of July evidently enjoyed relative serenity.
The Santa Fe National Forest issued a news release Wednesday thanking campers and hikers for “good outdoor etiquette all around.” Forest managers reported only one campfire was found illegally abandoned over the holiday weekend.
Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest, said Wednesday the single smoldering fire compared with 30 abandoned campfires discovered over Mother Day’s weekend in May and more found later that month over Memorial Day weekend.
Forest Service workers Luke Helfinstine and Jade Cisneros found two illegal campfires within 15 minutes of each other in the Jemez Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest during a Memorial Day sweep to mitigate wildfire dangers.
Overton said the Forest Service also faced “serious issues with ... bad behavior” in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic last summer, such as abandoned campfires and trashy campsites. Forest workers found a different story following the Fourth of July. Though, Overton said rain might have limited visitors primarily to those “who know how to build and how to put out a campfire.”
She also said she hoped educational efforts such as the Forest Service’s “Know Before You Go” and the “Leave No Trace” campaign by an organization of the same name might have had an impact.
Firefighters responded to some smoke reports, most from lightning strikes that had hit single trees. Smoke and fires were quickly suppressed, the Forest Service said.
The Rincon Fire closure in the Pecos Wilderness was lifted before the holiday weekend, but an area of the forest remains closed in the vicinity of the 2020 Medio Fire about 14 miles north of Santa Fe. The Forest Service indicated the closure is mainly because of potential runoff from rains and erosion in the barren area. Runoff can lead to flooding and can carry debris.
