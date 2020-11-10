Santa Fe National Forest officials will lift campfire and other burning restrictions starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, thanks to decreasing danger of wildfire.
The U.S. Forest Service implemented fire restrictions Oct. 23 in Santa Fe and Carson national forests, as well as in four ranger districts in Cibola National Forest, to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire during extreme drought and historically low moisture. Carson National Forest is expected to also lift restrictions Thursday, while the status of restrictions in Cibola National Forest is still uncertain, according to a news release from the Forest Service.
Although the fire restrictions will be lifted, the Forest Service urges visitors to never leave a campsite until a campfire has been completely extinguished and is cold to the touch. Violators of regulations that prohibit abandoning a campfire are subject to both a fine and imprisonment, and if an abandoned campfire causes a wildfire, violators can be held responsible for firefighting costs.
