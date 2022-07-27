The Santa Fe National Forest is hiring temporary workers for the 2023 fire season, including engine crews, Hotshots, helitack crews and dispatch.

This comes as the U.S. Forest Service has been dealing with chronic staffing shortages across the country. The Santa Fe National Forest had a 20 percent to 25 percent vacancy rate during this year’s fire season, according to Fire Staff Officer Lance Elmore.

“Although not all equipment on the [Santa Fe National Forest] was staffed to maximum capacity, the staffing was adequate for all the equipment to be functional and respond as needed,” Elmore said in an email.

