The Santa Fe National Forest is hiring temporary workers for the 2023 fire season, including engine crews, Hotshots, helitack crews and dispatch.
This comes as the U.S. Forest Service has been dealing with chronic staffing shortages across the country. The Santa Fe National Forest had a 20 percent to 25 percent vacancy rate during this year’s fire season, according to Fire Staff Officer Lance Elmore.
“Although not all equipment on the [Santa Fe National Forest] was staffed to maximum capacity, the staffing was adequate for all the equipment to be functional and respond as needed,” Elmore said in an email.
Firefighter staffing shortages are not a new problem for the Forest Service, with pay, living conditions and the stressful and at-times dangerous nature of the job making recruiting and retention difficult. This year brought new challenges, Politico reported in March, as wildland firefighting agencies had to find recruits in a tight labor market. As of May, most Forest Service regions were reporting staffing shortages, with California and the Northwest feeling them most severely, according to National Public Radio.
Wendy Mason, spokesperson for the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said the forestry division normally hires about 160 seasonal employees and has had nearly 200 at times. This year it hired 142. Mason said the division’s temporary workforce normally fluctuates but even with the pandemic, it has not seen significant staffing shortages.
“COVID changed a lot for everyone, especially as you had firefighters who were getting sick,” Mason said. “But 2020 actually turned out really well for the forestry division. We had minimal illnesses, and our plans that we put in place very quickly worked very well.”
The division has five vacant long-term positions.
“Regardless of vacancies, no forest is equipped to deal with large fires on their own,” Elmore said when asked how vacancies can affect wildland firefighters’ ability to combat massive blazes like the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
“That is why we have a national interagency ordering system that brings in resources from near and far to assist with the management of large fires,” he added. “Even when we are dealing with a large fire on our home unit, we still need local fire personnel to be available to respond.”
Elmore said the Santa Fe National Forest hosted several hiring events last fall and in the spring to try and fill vacancies and efforts have been made to increase the number of firefighters across the country. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed last year allocated $600 million to help increase firefighters’ pay, raising it to a $15-an-hour minimum and providing additional salary increases of $20,000 per year, or 50 percent of base salary, whichever is lower, for wildland firefighters.
The salary increase will last until Sept. 30, 2026, or until the allocated funds are depleted.
These raises also benefit temporary employees who occupy primary firefighter positions.
Elmore said entry-level pay for firefighters for the U.S. Forest Service is just over $15 an hour and the department is able to offer incentives or relocation funds in some cases.
Mason said the state forestry division follows the federal rate.
“When the federal pay rate went up, ours went up,” Mason said.
She said state wildland firefighters start at about $16.50 an hour and can make up to $61.96 an hour, depending on their qualifications and certifications.
The state forestry division normally begins the hiring process for the fire season in late fall or early spring, and crews begin working sometime in March or April. However, Mason said this may change as the wildfire season starts earlier every year.
“We started having activity on state and private land in March,” Mason said. “Then April hit with those winds and we were off to the races. So it is quite possible that that process could start a little earlier.”