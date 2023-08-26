Standing over the grave of the long-dead hero from the little town of Gobernador, Denise Baker could only marvel at the idea the Purple Heart recipient would throw himself into battle a second time.
Though he had been sent home to recover from wounds suffered in his first tour of combat in the European theater of World War II, Pfc. Jose F. Valdez voluntarily went back into the fray with his company in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division to continue the fight against the Germans.
His actions in fighting a sometimes one-man battle against the enemy to buy his fellow soldiers time to find cover Feb. 17, 1945 near Rosenkranz, France, cost him his life and earned him a posthumous Medal of Honor, the American military's highest and most prestigious decoration.
"He went back," said Baker, assistant director of the Santa Fe National Cemetery, as she stood in the section where Valdez's tombstone is located. "He stood there and fought against the enemy so his fellow comrades could survive. Talk about someone who gave it his all."
Valdez is one of nine Medal of Honor recipients interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery, a veterans cemetery created shortly after the Civil War but not established as a national cemetery until the 1880s, and which has nearly 70,000 people interred.
You could argue every single one of them is a hero, but those with Medal of Honor citations clearly topped military and human expectations as they performed feats of action in the heat of battle that turned the tide of a conflict or saved the lives of fellow soldiers.
And, in some cases, like Valdez's, the price tag for their bravery was high: They gave their lives.
Since being created during the Civil War, the Medal of Honor's standards for eligibility have changed. According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's website, the current criteria were established in 1963.
Recipients — all but one of whom to date have been men — are chosen for distinguishing themselves "by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty" while engaged in armed combat, according to the website.
But there was a time when someone could earn a Medal of Honor in peacetime under U.S Navy Medal of Honor guidelines, said Laura Jowdy, director of archives, collections and museums with the South Carolina-based Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
Such was the case with Edward A. Clary, who is also buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery. His actions as a sailor onboard the USS Hopkins in February 1910 following a boiler explosion saved the lives of some of his comrades and earned him a Medal of Honor. A Kentucky native, Clary moved to New Mexico after his service and died in Santa Fe in 1939.
Another World War II-era Medal of Honor recipient in the cemetery is Col. Robert Sheldon Scott, who was awarded the medal for his actions in stalling a Japanese advance on a hill near an airstrip in the Solomon Islands campaign in July 1943. A lieutenant at the time of the incident, he was later promoted to the rank of colonel and died in Santa Fe in 1999.
Perhaps the best-known Medal of Honor recipient in the Santa Fe National Cemetery is Capt. Raymond G. Murphy, after whom the state's veterans hospital in Albuquerque is named. The Colorado native joined the U.S. Marines in 1951 and found himself in combat in Korea by the following year.
His actions under heavy enemy fire while getting wounded men out of a combat zone during a Feb. 3, 1953 clash — which included returning fire to slow the enemy down to save his comrades — earned him the Medal of Honor later that year.
Decades later, in a Living History of Medal of Honor interview posted online by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Murphy said he was no more deserving of the medal than the men he served with, some of whom were wounded and some of whom never came home.
Other recipients resting in Santa Fe National Cemetery have left little, if any, documentation behind to tell their stories. Three such honorees are U.S. Army soldiers Edwin Elwood, Jacob Guenther and Thomas Murphy, all of whom earned the medal for their actions in what are called the Indian Wars in Arizona in the late 1800s.
A little more is known about one of just 33 Native Americans who have been awarded the Medal of Honor to date — U.S. Army Sgt. and scout Y.B. Rowdy, a member of the Yavapai Nation in Arizona, who is buried in Santa Fe National Cemetery.
According to an article posted on the website of the Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott, Ariz., Rowdy "loved the chase" and was awarded the honor for "bravery in Action against [fellow] Apache Indians" on March 7, 1890, in the Arizona Territory.
Jowdy said of the 33 Native Americans who have received the Medal of Honor, nearly half — 16 — stem from the Indian Wars era, where many served as scouts. Many of them were Apache, she said.
Jowdy said there is often only vague information about Medal of Honor recipients from the 1800s and early 1900s.
"By the time you get to World War II you get more definite information," she said.
Another New Mexican Medal of Honor awardee resting in the cemetery is Albuquerque native Daniel Fernandez, who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and died in action in Vietnam in 1966.
A sergeant at the time of his death, Fernandez harbored dreams of running his own ranch, according to a biography of him created by members of the Veterans Legacy Grant Project, a Santa Fe Community College educational initiative that teaches students to research and write the life stories of those interred in Santa Fe National Cemetery.
As he tried to help another wounded soldier, Fernandez, the biography says, threw his body on a grenade thrown by enemy soldiers to save the lives of four fellow soldiers.
Jowdy said that's a situation where the action is obviously "at risk of your own life. … You realize, 'This will probably kill me but save the guy behind me.' ”
She said her society has a list of "guys who did that sort of thing, and every time I look at that list I am more touched by that than anything else because it shows the supreme sacrifice — giving up their life for somebody else."
A veterans cemetery can be a good place to start when it comes to researching the lives and legacies of Medal of Honor recipients, she said. She said her society often gets calls from people visiting veterans cemeteries who say they came across the grave of a Medal of Honor recipient and want to know more about them.
"As a historian, having anybody who gets involved in researching these lives by anything — including a headstone — is valuable," Jowdy said.
Eleven Medal of Honor recipients were born in New Mexico and nine entered military service from the state, even if they were born elsewhere, Jowdy wrote in an email. There is some overlap between the two lists, so officially there have been 16 Medal of Honor recipients from New Mexico.
Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia has the most medal recipients of any veterans cemetery, Jowdy said — over 400. Not all Medal of Honor recipients, or military personnel, are buried in veterans cemeteries, she noted.
To Baker, the Medal of Honor recipients interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery acted in the heat of battle without seeking "fame or recognition. They answered the call to service, putting their lives on the line for their fellow citizens, for us — for the idea of America."