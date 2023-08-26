Standing over the grave of the long-dead hero from the little town of Gobernador, Denise Baker could only marvel at the idea the Purple Heart recipient would throw himself into battle a second time.

Though he had been sent home to recover from wounds suffered in his first tour of combat in the European theater of World War II, Pfc. Jose F. Valdez voluntarily went back into the fray with his company in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division to continue the fight against the Germans. 

His actions in fighting a sometimes one-man battle against the enemy to buy his fellow soldiers time to find cover Feb. 17, 1945 near Rosenkranz, France, cost him his life and earned him a posthumous Medal of Honor, the American military's highest and most prestigious decoration.

