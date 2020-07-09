The word is out: Santa Fe is in demand as a travel destination.
For the eighth time since 2012, Santa Fe has been ranked as one of the most desirable travel destinations in the U.S for its unique wealth of culture, hospitality and word-class spas.
Santa Fe earned the No. 3 spot on the list of the top 10 U.S. cities in Travel + Leisure Magazine’s World’s Best Awards 2020.
The ranking, calculated before widespread stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, marks the 25th edition of Travel + Leisure's survey, in which 300,000 travelers rank their favorite destinations.
“As we think about a post-COVID-19 world where tourists can come back to Santa Fe and we can welcome them safely,” Mayor Alan Webber said Thursday, “it’s gratifying to know that we continue to be recognized as a top destination in the United States.”
In addition to city's ranking, Ojo Santa Fe — a La Cienega spa resort formerly called Sunrise Springs — received the No. 2 spot on the “Top 15 Domestic Spas” list. Ojo Santa Fe was joined on the list by Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort and Spa in Taos County and Santa Fe's Ten Thousand Waves, which appeared in the 10th and 14th spots, respectively.
The Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe also was honored by Travel + Leisure, ranking 11th on the list of the "Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental United States."
“To have both our destination and several hotel and spa properties honored at this level during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic underscores what an incredibly unique and beloved city Santa Fe is,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city's convention and visitors bureau.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.