Ethan Iverson said he couldn’t stop shaking after performing his first set with renowned jazz drummer Albert “Tootie” Heath.
Though Iverson made his name on the jazz scene as a member of the band Bad Plus, the pianist/composer was thrilled to be in the presence of one of the premier musicians of the genre. Heath’s career spans 63 years over eight decades, and he played alongside the likes of John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Thelonious Monk and Herbie Hancock during that time.
“We were just overwhelmed with how deep and beautiful Tootie’s playing was,” Iverson said. “We knew it was going to be great, and we loved [his] records, and he was a cool guy. But that first set was, ‘Whoa.’ You’re actually confronted with a master.”
As if Heath, who has lived in Santa Fe since 2013, needed further proof of his impact, the National Endowment of the Arts provided it Wednesday morning. It named him as one of three recipients of the organization’s Jazz Masters Fellowship for Jazz Advocacy for 2021. The honor comes with a $25,000 award, and the group will be honored through an online tribute concert set for April.
Heath, 85, joins his older brothers, Percy Jr. and Jimmy Heath, as NEA Jazz Masters. Jimmy was honored in 2003, and Percy earned his fellowship the following year.
It is not the first time the NEA has recognized the youngest Heath for his work. Tootie Heath was awarded a jazz composition fellowship in 1974.
The drummer said he is elated about the latest honor, but he doesn't see it as confirmation of a successful career.
“I’ve always felt like I was a master at what I was doing," he said. “I am honored that they acknowledged me, but it doesn’t mean anything because I always thought I was a master.”
Perhaps it was always in Tootie Heath’s genes. His father, Percy Heath Sr., was a clarinetist and in a marching band on the weekends, and his mother, Arlethia Heath, marched in the band and sang in the church choir. While his brothers played the bass (Percy Jr.), saxophone and flute (Jimmy), Tootie learned the drums and was asked to accompany Monk during a gig at the Blue Note Club in his native Philadelphia while in high school.
He earned a spot in Coltrane’s band when the saxophonist recorded his debut album, Coltrane, in 1957. Heath followed that by working on singer Nina Simone’s debut album, Little Girl Blue, in 1958, and his career took off after that.
He moved to Europe but continued to play on a wide variety of albums for Adderley, Art Farmer, Benny Golson and Dexter Gordon, to name a few. He played for Hancock from 1965-70, and Hancock returned the favor by performing for Heath’s debut album, Kawaida, in 1969.
Eventually, the younger Heath teamed with his brothers to form the Heath Brothers in 1975 and continued to play until Percy died in 2005. Tootie joined the Modern Jazz Quartet in the mid-1990s, and he eventually produced and led the Whole Drum Truth, an intergenerational jazz drum ensemble that featured a host of legendary and upcoming jazz drummers, in the late 2000s.
Around the same time, he teamed with Iverson and bassist Ben Street to form the Tootie Heath Trio.
“I am honored that these people have chosen me to accompany them,” Tootie Heath said. “It really is an honor because they have so many choices. When they choose you out of all these people who are available, it is quite an honor.”
The drummer said he continued to tour around the world before the pandemic and occasionally played at local venues. His last performance was in Taos on March 7, but he said he practices every day to stay sharp.
Heath said the key to his success has been not to limit himself to just jazz music.
“You should really pay attention to music from all around the world that use different drums,” he said. “There a lot of different types of folk music and music of different countries that drummers should be astute to.”
Iverson said good jazz drummers are aware and respect the genre’s tradition, but they find ways to inject their own personality in their playing. He said Heath’s ride cymbal beat is one that cannot be mistaken.
“Everybody sort of plays the same way, but it's like a snowflake,” Iverson said. “They say no two snowflakes are the same. And Tootie always had a distinct cymbal beat. If you know how to listen, you know it’s Tootie’s cymbal beat just by listening to it.”
Heath’s work goes beyond just the stage. He was an instructor at the Stanford Jazz Workshop summer camps for middle and high school students for more than 30 years, and he conducted clinics and workshops and performed at colleges and universities nationwide.
Iverson acknowledges his reverence for Heath will never wane — and not just because of his friend's music virtuosity.
“He is very amusing; he wants everyone to laugh,” Iverson said. “He is nothing but joy to work with, even personally.”
