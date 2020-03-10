Jono Manson’s wife left his lunch and dinner supplies in a grocery bag outside the front door.
The stash included steak, ravioli, broccoli and salad — enough food to tide him over for days.
The Santa Fe musician usually would hug or kiss his wife, Caline Welles, and chat with her for a few minutes.
Not this time.
She stood on one side of the door, he on the other. They exchanged waves through the window. After she got in her car and departed, he ventured outside to get the bag.
Manson, 58, was on the 10th day of a self-imposed 14-day quarantine to ensure he does not have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus spreading around the world.
He returned to the city Feb. 29 from a concert tour in Italy — one of the virus’ hot spots, with more than 600 confirmed deaths as of Tuesday, when the entire country was put on lockdown.
Though he was not displaying any symptoms of the disease — a fever, coughing, breathing problems — Manson drove to the home of a friend who is out of town and decided to isolate himself there so he would not infect anyone if he were carrying the virus.
“It goes beyond wanting to protect my family and community,” Manson said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Performers are always happy for publicity, but there’s one thing I did not want: to be the guy who brought coronavirus to Santa Fe.”
There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in the state. But Manson is not the only New Mexico resident in self-quarantine.
David Morgan, a spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Health, said about three dozen residents around the state have voluntarily isolated themselves for 14 days. Health officials check in with them every day to see if they are experiencing any symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection, Morgan said. If so, they will be tested and treated.
Morgan said he did not have enough information about those in quarantine to confirm whether they had been traveling in countries or states with outbreaks of COVID-19.
While some residents have complained they’ve faced difficulty and delays getting tested for coronavirus and have questioned whether New Mexico is conducting enough tests, state epidemiologist Michael Landen said the state has done more testing per capita than some of its neighbors. With 69 tests as of Tuesday, that’s 3.2 tests per 100,000 residents.
That compares with 1.2 tests per 100,000 residents in Arizona and 0.4 in Oklahoma, Landen said. Colorado has more, at 5.1, but it also has cases of coronavirus.
Still, Landen said New Mexico wants to increase its pace of testing.
“Yes, we should all be testing more,” he said.
In order to increase the amount of testing, Landen’s office has brought on more epidemiologists to receive calls from doctors around the state.
“Our call volume has gone way up,” he said.
There also will be three commercial labs starting to perform testing in the state as soon as next week.
“It is possible that COVID-19 is here,” Landen said. “But we’re looking really hard for it. We’re working very hard to increase testing.”
One possible reason the virus has not been detected in New Mexico is that the state has a lower volume of travelers who go to trouble spots like China, South Korea and Iran, he said.
However, some local travelers, like Manson, have been in places where there was a risk of exposure. “Watching what is going on over there, I’m glad I got out when I did,” the musician said.
He had been on a concert tour in Italy, a country he tours often, when a number of cases were diagnosed in late February. The disease has spread since his return, prompting the lockdown.
He wondered if Americans would go along with a nationwide lockdown if the virus’ reach widens. “We’re used to pushing back against those types of restrictions,” he said.
He believes the virus is bound to affect the live music industry locally and across the U.S., as well as performing arts venues and organizers, as people fearing infection avoid large crowds.
Manson said he has considered canceling a number of upcoming concerts he has planned as both a performer and a producer, including an April 10 release party at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery for his latest CD, Silver Moon.
In the meantime, as he awaits the end of his quarantine period — he expects a clean bill of health late Saturday — Manson has been occupying himself by writing new songs, including “On the Download (Love in the Time of Coronavirus),” and watching TV, something he rarely does.
He hasn’t owned a TV in 20 years. But coronavirus updates keep him glued to the TV in his temporary home — often with the volume turned down.
He said he’s been watching the virus’ effects play out across the world, from the confirmation of the first case in New Jersey to the National Guard in New York creating a containment zone.
He occasionally pops his head outside the front door and waves to workers on the roof of a house across the street, but that’s the closest he has come to a live interaction with another person.
“If you are confined in any space for enough time, it can make you a little buggy,” he said.
Manson uses his dark sense of humor to keep himself going. “Of all our potential survival skills in this day and age,” he said, “a sense of humor is way up there on the list.”
