Nina Moulton has a few favorite exhibits at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum.
The 8-year-old loves the bubble table, where metal wands sit ready to create enormous soapy shapes. And she loves the Discovery Market, a child-sized facsimile of a store where small groceries become props in playing pretend.
It’s a space where Nina, who has Down syndrome, has been welcomed and included, said her mother, Nicole Moulton. Nina even spent two weeks at a Santa Fe Children’s Museum summer camp this year, with one-on-one aides to provide her extra support.
Feeling welcome at a place like the children’s museum is a big deal, Moulton said — not only for Nina, but other people with disabilities.
“I think it’s important for ... people with disabilities, children with disabilities to see other people with disabilities out in the world at a place like this and to know that they feel safe and are welcome,” Moulton said.
“Everybody should be able to be here,” she added.
Several local cultural institutions — including the Santa Fe Children’s Museum — are pushing to make that vision a reality, hoping to ensure people with disabilities can access museums. They’re gathering grant funding, securing certifications, renovating rooms and more to make their collections and exhibition spaces more accessible to disabled visitors.
However, though they may have specific improvements in mind, museum officials across Santa Fe said they see the push for accessibility as ongoing and iterative, a continual effort to make more people feel comfortable navigating their respective spaces.
“Our dedication to accessibility and inclusivity has been and will continue to be an ongoing endeavor. I don’t think there’s ever an end to this effort,” said Megan Sada, assistant manager of operations development at Meow Wolf.
Services for mobility impairments
The concrete is still fresh. A wide, light-gray path replaced an uneven layer of bricks and encircled the Backyard — the acre-plus outdoor education and play space at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum.
Over the next five years or so, the museum will add or renovate 28 exhibits throughout the outdoor area — from an amphitheater seating about 40 people to a new sandbox featuring a water pump — said museum Executive Director Hannah Hausman.
One of the driving forces behind the renovation: inaccessibility. The Backyard’s pathways involved steep inclines, uneven surfaces and inconsistent trail widths, which didn’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a 1990 federal law that, among other things, requires accommodations for people with disabilities.
The new Backyard — slated to open in parts throughout the renovation — also will feature an ADA-compliant bathroom, which Hausman said will be the facility’s first outdoor restroom.
“By no means is the outside done. But we have now a circular pathway that is completely ADA accessible,” Hausman said. “For me, that’s super exciting because, for example, you can take that path with your toddler, you can take that path with your grandparent, you can go in a wheelchair and you can safely traverse.”
But the path in the Santa Fe Children’s Museum’s Backyard is a loop, stretching through the backyard in a wiggly oval. It’s difficult to lose your way inside of a loop.
It’s much easier to lose your way inside a large building. That’s why wayfinding, or the use of signs, color and other design elements to help visitors navigate a space, is another part of physical accessibility, said Kate Kita, the director of development at SITE Santa Fe.
Not being able to find one’s way in an exhibition can be really frustrating — so much so that it can diminish an entire museum visit. Clear design elements — arrows pointing to an information desk, elevators or bathrooms; signs indicating an entrances and exits — to help visitors find their way ensures that doesn’t happen in most cases, said Rica Maestas, a digital narrative producer at SITE Santa Fe.
“There’s a science and a creativity to it: How do you really capture people’s attention? How do you take into consideration that people are different heights and they walk through the world differently?” Kita said.
That wayfinding is something SITE Santa Fe is working on now, in addition to recently installing automatic doors.
“That’s been consistent feedback, is that we need better guidance around our building — how to get in, how to get out, where different things are,” Maestas said. “So we’re actively implementing that now.”
Services for sensory sensitivities
To some, the House of Eternal Return — Meow Wolf’s Santa Fe-based permanent exhibition — might seem like a sensory shock, with its saturated colors, loud sounds and bright lights.
But the House of Eternal Return, like the organization’s exhibitions in Denver, Dallas and Las Vegas, Nev., is actually a Certified Autism Center, complete with special resources for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. It was officially recognized as such by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards in June.
The certification means Meow Wolf’s 600-plus staff members have undergone training related to autism and sensory sensitivities, Sada said.
“It ensures that the team members have the knowledge and skills to better understand and communicate with autistic individuals or those who may have sensory sensitivities,” she said.
Staff will also be able to guide visitors to quieter, less stimulating spaces within the exhibition.
Although the exhibition as a whole may be designed to stimulate the senses, there are corners of relative calm, Sada said, with less noise, less to see and fewer people present. Think of the quiet, darkened camper tucked into a corner in the House of Eternal Return.
Sada added Meow Wolf staff are working on sensory guides as well, offering guests a map to these locations in case they need them. The Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers a similar service, reserving its “Family Room” — a quiet space amid the museum’s buzz of activity and sound — for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.
Meow Wolf’s new designation as Certified Autism Center also means the exhibition has sensory kits on demand, Sada said, including fidget toys, communication cards indicating needs and wants and tools that dull sensory stimuli, like sunglasses and noise-reducing headphones.
On the whole, Sada said the certification provides peace of mind for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors — letting them know staff members are trained and resources available should they need them.
“That is the whole idea of the certification and the process of becoming certified autism centers,” she said. “It allows us to give the opportunity for people to make their own choices and pre-plan their visits.”
Services for hearing impairments
Sighted people don’t always realize it, but the internet can be difficult to navigate for people who are blind or who have low vision.
Many websites are image-based, designed by sighted people and (sometimes) crowded by advertisements. Some sites don’t use sufficiently contrasting colors to ensure legibility.
SITE Santa Fe is working to ensure its online presence is accessible to visitors, regardless of their level of vision. The contemporary art space recently secured a $250,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, part of which will be dedicated to accomplishing that task.
“A huge part of this grant is making sure that whatever we’re putting out to the world — be it our archive of past exhibitions and past programs or feature invitations to events — is fully accessible, regardless of what your vision level is,” Maestas said.
SITE Santa Fe also offers some unique services to deaf and hard of hearing people. After a collaboration with an exhibiting artist and the New Mexico School for the Deaf, the museum implemented additional service offerings, Kita said, including American Sign Language interpretation and a “hearing loop” sound system in its auditorium to help hearing aid users better listen to programs.
What’s next?
For all their progress, museum officials said true accessibility doesn’t end with concluded construction or completed trainings.
Hausman’s list for the Santa Fe Children’s Museum is a particularly lengthy one. While contractors work on the Backyard, she’s has been thinking about redesigning the inside of the museum to better meet the needs of families.
That’s the big next step, Hausman said: Creating a visitor experience plan. The target would be based on interviews with families and community focus groups envisioning a “Santa Fe Children’s Museum 2.0,” as Hausman called it, that’s welcoming to all — including people with disabilities.
Though there’s no set timeline for creating that plan, Hausman said the museum will embark on the redesign within the next five years.
Sada also has a few accessibility updates in mind for Meow Wolf. Starting in the fall, she said, the art installation will offer visual guides for blind and visually impaired guests, as well as assistive hearing technology with which visitors might interact with staff members, like the box office and guest services counters.
And SITE Santa Fe is currently working on its online accessibility and wayfinding initiatives. For Maestas, ensuring the space is accessible about making good on the facility’s three main tenets: celebrating creative expression, guided by artists, rooted in New Mexico.
“There are lots of different artists with lots of different abilities. ... There are all kinds of different things that impact our communities here and impact the communities that visit us,” Maestas said, adding, “It’s really trying to make sure that we’re showing up for our artists; we’re showing up for New Mexico.”