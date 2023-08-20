Nina Moulton has a few favorite exhibits at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum.

The 8-year-old loves the bubble table, where metal wands sit ready to create enormous soapy shapes. And she loves the Discovery Market, a child-sized facsimile of a store where small groceries become props in playing pretend.

It’s a space where Nina, who has Down syndrome, has been welcomed and included, said her mother, Nicole Moulton. Nina even spent two weeks at a Santa Fe Children’s Museum summer camp this year, with one-on-one aides to provide her extra support.

081823 jw accessability2.jpg

Nina Moulton, 8, plays with the doll house in the "Family Room" last week at the Children's Museum. The area is a quiet space amid the museum's buzz of activity and sound reserved for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.
081823 jw accessability4.jpg

Nina Moulton, 8, plays with the lite-bright board at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum last week.

