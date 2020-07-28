The Santa Fe Municipal Court has closed for two weeks after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
The closure took effect Monday, and the plan is to reopen the courthouse on Camino Entrada on Aug. 11.
City spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic said in an email Tuesday the court, which began holding hearings remotely with limited courtroom access in mid-May, will "conduct hearings telephonically."
She said courthouse employees and visitors were practicing social-distancing and other preventive health care measures "and there was a limited number of individuals in the courtroom."
She said anyone who has questions about courthouse procedures should call 505-955-5070.
