Staring down the barrel of a $46 million budget shortfall born out of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city of Santa Fe implemented a spending freeze last month that budget wonks projected would save some $25 million.
The spending freeze accounts for more than half the savings city government needs to achieve before the end of the fiscal year June 30.
But details of where the $25 million in savings will come from — against the backdrop of a tight deadline — is still a work in progress at City Hall.
Though Mayor Alan Webber told city employees in an email last month the spending freeze would affect "all contracts, goods, services, and office supplies" and that "any discretionary expenditure will be delayed, deferred, or canceled," the city was unable to provide any specifics.
"The city is still fine-tuning the cuts and is not yet prepared to detail what vendors or contracts have been selected," city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon wrote in an email late Wednesday afternoon.
Chacon did not respond to follow-up questions, including how the city was able to arrive at the $25 million figure or when it would be ready to give a more complete picture of where the cuts will come from.
The information is somewhat sensitive since the spending freeze will likely hit scores of vendors — including local business owners with city contracts.
The city developed a cost-cutting plan that so far has identified $29.5 million in savings, which still leaves the current fiscal year budget $16.5 million in the red. Exactly how the city plans to close the remaining gap also has not been revealed, though it hopes to obtain state and federal assistance, as well as to tap into its rainy day fund, to make up the remaining balance.
The $29.5 million in savings represents a multipronged plan that also includes a hiring freeze projected to save $2.5 million. Furloughs of four hours a week on 868 employees and 16 hours a week on 180 other city workers will save an estimated $1.43 million. Reductions in overtime and compensation time will save an additional $500,000, and the city's decision to part ways with temporary employees will generate about $188,000 in savings.
As a result of the furloughs, the city announced Thursday that it would begin closing nonessential "virtual offices" at noon on Fridays for the remainder of the fiscal year starting this Friday.
"City buildings and facilities are currently closed to the public, but 'virtual offices' and e-services have continued to operate in order to continue running city business during this time. As we begin to implement the recently approved furlough plan, the most systematic and effective way will be to close virtual offices at noon on Fridays," the city said in a news release, adding essential services will continue.
The mayor has said the city's cost-cutting plan allows the government to continue to deliver essential services and save jobs.
"We appreciate your patience and cooperation during these extraordinary times," the city said in its news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.