Despite concerns from environmentalists and downstream irrigators, the city of Santa Fe will begin the design and construction of a roughly 17-mile, $20 million pipeline that would funnel treated wastewater back into the Rio Grande under a resolution approved by Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors Wednesday.
The governing body approved the proposed project, which is part of a resolution calling for 40-year and 80-year water plans, on a 6-2 vote.
Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler and Renee Villarreal, who raised concerns about the process and what Vigil Coppler called a “rush” to make a decision, cast the dissenting votes.
"I feel like there’s still work to be done and stakeholders we still need to meet with,” said Villarreal, adding that the proposed project was of such high importance that it needed to be dealt with in a standalone resolution.
The pipeline project is intended to maximize Santa Fe’s 5,230-acre-feet-a-year share of San Juan-Chama project water.
“What were trying to do with this project is, instead of sending [the treated wastewater the city doesn’t use] downstream, we are trying to capture it and keep it in our water supply system,” City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who co-sponsored the resolution, said in an interview Tuesday. “That’s what this infrastructure that we’re talking about would do, is it would divert the water back to the Rio Grande so we could pull more of that imported water.”
Jesse Roach, the city’s Water Division director, said 60 percent of all the water the city produces to potable standards ends up in the sewer at the Paseo Real Water Reclamation Facility near the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
“That’s the water we want to take advantage of to reuse,” he said.
The wastewater, which is treated to meet federal standards for discharge, is released into the Santa Fe River.
The proposed pipeline, which would flow from the south-side wastewater treatment plant to the Buckman Direct Diversion plant on the Rio Grande, would instead allow the city to release the treated effluent into the Rio Grande — and pull more water out of the river.
“We do that with return flow river credits,” Romero-Wirth said.
