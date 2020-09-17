The city of Santa Fe may keep the light on for the homeless.
The city, which created an emergency shelter earlier this year to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among a vulnerable population, plans to spend $2 million from the nearly $17.6 million it received in pass-through coronavirus relief funding from the state to help purchase a motel to provide the most needy with "COVID-safe housing."
During a special meeting Wednesday, Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council officially accepted the CARES Act grants and then approved what one official called an "ambitious" plan on how to spend the money before a Dec. 30 deadline.
"I think we'd all agree that it's a pretty high-level problem to have $17 million that you have to get spent in the community," City Councilor Signe Lindell said. "I'm all in on it."
Of the $100 million Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had set aside for local governments to seek reimbursement for novel coronavirus-related expenses, the city received $17.58 million. The city, along with Santa Fe County and the town of Edgewood, also received an additional $3.8 million in small business grants.
City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill said the funding will allow the city "to infuse our local economy and support our residents who are most impacted by these challenging times.”
A budget amendment resolution approved by the governing body Wednesday — with the understanding that plans could change — calls for $2 million in "gap financing" to purchase a motel.
Alexandra Ladd, director of the city's Office of Affordable Housing, told the governing body the city would not retain ownership of such a property.
"The property would be owned and operated by a nonprofit, a local nonprofit, the Housing Trust," she said. "The city would most likely hold a lien on the property for the amount of the funds in the event that compliance was not achieved."
Webber reiterated the city doesn't intend to get into the lodging business.
"We are helping in the financing of the purchase and enabling this facility, which will continue the process of preventing the spread of COVID-19 among a very vulnerable population," he said.
The city also plans to spend an additional $3.66 million of the grant funding on the CONNECT program, which offers city and county residents emergency funds for items such as food and rental assistance and unpaid utilities. Of the nearly $17.6 million the city received, the city plans to seek reimbursement for $5 million in costs already incurred and the remainder on new activities and projects, including the gap financing for a motel.
Webber and other city officials expressed the need to be nimble but fast while keeping accurate records of the spending before the deadline at the end of the year. At the urging of City Councilor Chris Rivera, the Webber administration plans to develop a schedule for the City Council, which usually only meets once a month in November and December, to meet more regularly if needed.
"As the city manager said, it’s use it or lose it, and if we can’t push these projects through the decision-making process in a timely way, we will lose it," Webber said. "We will end up with egg on our face."
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.