The hourly minimum wage in Santa Fe will increase March 1 by 30 cents, rising to to $12.10 from its current rate of $11.80.
Under the Santa Fe Living Wage Ordinance, annual increases in the minimum wage — 2.6 percent this year — are tied to increases in the Consumer Price Index for the Western Region for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
Santa Fe County has a similar wage law and now has a countywide minimum hourly rate of $11.80. But the county has not yet announced whether its wage rate also will rise to $12.10.
Santa Fe has the highest minimum wage in New Mexico, where the statewide minimum increased Jan. 1 to $9 per hour after remaining at $7.50 for a decade. The federal hourly minimum wage stands at $7.25.
All employers within city limits are required to ensure all workers earn the new rate, according to a city news release.
The city's minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.35 — slightly higher than the federal minimum of $2.13 — but if those workers don't earn tips that add up to at least $12.10 per hour, the employer must make up the difference.
“This is good news for Santa Fe and good news for New Mexico,” Amber Wallin, deputy director of the nonprofit child advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children, said of the citywide minimum wage increase. “More New Mexico families will be able to afford safe housing, great child care and fresh food, and a greater amount of kids will be able to reach their potential.”
Staff and board members of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce were not immediately available for comment on the increase.
Santa Fe was the first U.S. city to have a higher minimum wage than the federal rate after launching its "living wage" program in 2004. Until 2012, Santa Fe had either the highest or second-highest minimum wage in the country, but since then dozens of cities, many in California, have exceeded Santa Fe’s minimum, as have the states of Massachusetts and Washington.
Santa Fe’s $12.10 will leapfrog the $12 minimum wage in Colorado.
The highest city minimum wages now are in SeaTac, Wash., at $16.34 per hour; Emeryville, Calif., at $16.30; Mountain View and Sunnyvale, both California cities at $16.05; and San Francisco at $15.59.
San Francisco and Santa Fe alternated as having the No. 1 and No. 2 highest minimum wages from 2004 to 2012.
