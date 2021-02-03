As the Biden administration pushes for a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour, and with many cities and states across the nation already nearing or exceeding that rate, the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County will see their base pay rise to $12.32 on March 1.
The 22-cent increase from the current hourly rate of $12.10 is based on the Consumer Price Index for the Western Region and is required under "living wage" ordinances in the city and county.
The local governments remain among 52 jurisdictions in the U.S. that have higher minimum wages than their states.
From 2004 to 2012, the city of Santa Fe had the highest or second-highest minimum wage in the country after becoming the first U.S. city to enact a higher rate than the state's wage. Since 2012, however, it has fallen behind.
The rates in California, Massachusetts, New York and Washington state now exceed the minimum wage in Santa Fe. Numerous U.S. cities also have higher rates, with Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., New York City and Washington, D.C., requiring employers to pay workers $15 per hour or more. Seattle leads the nation at $16.69.
Colorado's minimum wage, at $12.32 per hour, will match the Santa Fe rate following the rise in March.
Albuquerque enacted a minimum wage ordinance in 2007. But that city and Las Cruces, which increased its minimum wage above the New Mexico level in 2015, now match the new state minimum wage of $10.50.
New Mexico boosted the statewide minimum wage by $1.50 on Jan. 1, which was the highest increase in the country among the 20 states with new wage hikes. New Mexico now has the 17th highest minimum wage among states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
