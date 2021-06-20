A retired Santa Fe educator says she has filed an ethics complaint against Mayor Alan Webber's campaign, alleging it violated state and local election laws.
In her complaint, Maria Bautista said Webber's reelection campaign "misrepresented" comments from Yvonne Encinias, general manager of the Santa Fe Fuego baseball team, in a video released by the campaign.
The video included sound bites from Encinias that some perceived as a campaign endorsement. Encinias said her comments were meant to celebrate the team's return to the field.
Webber’s campaign later removed the video from its social media platforms.
Speaking by phone Sunday, Bautista — who said she filed the complaint last week with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office — said that's not enough.
"They know the rules. They misled her," she said. "They need to admit there was a judgment of error. They need to be reminded publicly that they cannot coerce citizens into providing campaign donations or support."
In a statement, Webber campaign spokeswoman Sascha Guinn Anderson said: "This is another example of some people trying to divide our city, this time over baseball. It's sad. … The Mayor is a big supporter of the Fuego and baseball and hopes our community can unite around the team rather than use it as a wedge between us."
Efforts to reach a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office were unsuccessful Sunday.
In addition to Webber, the mayor's race includes City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and Alexis Martinez Johnson, who ran for the U.S. House last year.
"This is gonna be a hot election," Bautista said. "Because of that, everybody needs to follow the [rules]. I don’t care who the candidate is. We can’t have any underhanded or misleading behavior from anybody. We have to be straight and clean."
She said she plans to support Vigil Coppler in the election this fall.
