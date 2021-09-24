Nearly 170 individual donations from outside New Mexico went to Mayor Alan Webber’s reelection campaign, compared to just nine for City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, who is challenging him in the Nov. 2 election, according to a review of campaign finance reports released Friday.
The out-of-state donors, a good chunk from the East and West coasts, where Webber spent time before moving to Santa Fe, make up almost 25 percent of the mayor’s total donor base for the first campaign finance reporting period of the election, which revealed a staggering $360,595 in total contributions between March 1 and Sept. 22. The amount includes $19,250 from 20 businesses.
Webber’s funding in the first report, submitted this week, outpaced his total fundraising during his successful 2018 campaign, which generated about $315,000, a record at the time for Santa Fe municipal elections.
In comparison, Vigil Coppler, who often has painted herself as a born-and-raised Santa Fean, netted just 2 percent of her donors from outside the state.
While Webber has the out-of-state edge, Vigil Coppler was able to generate more donations from local businesses. About 27 businesses, 25 of which were local, donated a total of $29,600 to her campaign — almost a quarter of the approximately $112,000 she has raised so far.
The third candidate in the mayoral race, Alexis Martinez Johnson, received about a third of her 39 individual donations from people who listed their home address outside of Santa Fe. Martinez Johnson reported raising a total of just over $10,200.
Webber reported nearly 100 donations of $1,000 or more — 92 from individuals and seven from businesses such as Duran Investments and the Bregman Law Firm.
Vigil Coppler received 28 donations of $1,000 or more from individuals, and 15 from businesses, including eight $2,500 donations.
Republican Martinez Johnson reported just three donations of at least $1,000: individual donations of $1,000 and $2,500 and another $2,500 from the group Santa Fe Federated Republican Women. The group’s goal is to support the candidacy of Republican women.
Webber’s campaign has spent about $210,000, his finance report shows, including nearly $47,000 for a variety of consulting services, almost $40,000 on advertising and close to $28,000 for campaign staffing.
Vigil Coppler’s expenditure report is far lighter, with nearly $9,000 out of $14,000 going to Abeyta and Associates for campaign management services.
Expenditures are required to be reported in the period in which they are paid.
Martinez Johnson’s expenditure report reveals several payments of $10 to $100, along with $2,500 to Kansas City, Mo.-based Axiom Strategies for consulting services. She has spent a total of nearly $4,900, according to her recent report.
Early voting in the municipal election begins Oct. 5.
