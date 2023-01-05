Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's proposed resolution calling for signs alerting residents of firearm bans at some city properties passed its first committee Wednesday evening with a slim majority vote — a promising start for a proposal that has drawn criticism from two councilors.

Councilors Lee Garcia and Michael Garcia, both members of the committee, had expressed opposition to the proposal during an initial discussion in December, citing doubt the measure would make the community safer and skepticism over the policy's constitutionality.

On Wednesday, both men said action is needed to curb gun violence although neither supported the measure. Michael Garcia voted against it; Lee Garcia abstained.

