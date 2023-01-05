Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's proposed resolution calling for signs alerting residents of firearm bans at some city properties passed its first committee Wednesday evening with a slim majority vote — a promising start for a proposal that has drawn criticism from two councilors.
Councilors Lee Garcia and Michael Garcia, both members of the committee, had expressed opposition to the proposal during an initial discussion in December, citing doubt the measure would make the community safer and skepticism over the policy's constitutionality.
On Wednesday, both men said action is needed to curb gun violence although neither supported the measure. Michael Garcia voted against it; Lee Garcia abstained.
The three remaining committee members — Councilors Jamie Cassutt, Renee Villarreal and Amanda Chavez — voted to recommend approval. A council vote is scheduled Jan. 25.
Cassutt described the resolution as a small step "simply alerting members of the public of a law that is already applicable to these city buildings."
"We can do this and also lobby the state and the federal government to make changes," she added.
If approved, the resolution would direct the city manager to post new signs at many city facilities stating guns are banned under a section of the state constitution that prohibits deadly weapons on school premises. Noting the definition of "school premises" in the constitution includes nonpublic school property, the proposed resolution identifies a list of city properties used for school-related or sanctioned events: the Main Library, City Hall, Santa Fe Community Convention Center and its underground garage, as well as city facilities where student interns work and other properties identified by the city manager.
During initial discussions, some councilors asked whether the signs would be displayed permanently or only during school-related events and activities.
City Attorney Erin McSherry indicated Wednesday the city would have legal authority to keep the signs posted at the designated properties at all times, along with continuous enforcement of the weapons ban. She said "the context of when activities are occurring is not part of the [state] statute."
Whether signs remain posted at all times would likely depend on "ongoing use" of a property for school-related events and activities, McSherry said. "Certainly, if we knew a facility was no longer being used for a school-sanctioned or school-related event, I would recommend that the city manager take down the sign," she added.
Michael Garcia, calling the mayor's measure a "virtue mission," criticized it as legally vulnerable, particularly in light of a recently published opinion from the New Mexico attorney general against a Bernalillo County law prohibiting firearms in county buildings.
"If we want to regulate firearms, we should aim all of our efforts and resources to changing the law, not circumventing the law," he said.
McSherry said the resolution would direct the actions of the city manager, which she distinguished from laws and ordinances governing the public.
"If the governing body wanted to regulate something, you would need to pass a bill," McSherry said.
Michael Garcia asked if establishing the signs could be considering rule making. McSherry said, "I disagree with your premise; putting up signs does not create law."
City Manager John Blair noted a similar policy was put into place in Albuquerque in recent years and said the city of Santa Fe is "very confident about the standing that we have in regard to legal authority."
Villarreal recalled the distress caused by a person who frequently wore a holstered gun to public meetings in the council chambers several years ago. She likely was referring to Roger Rael, an activist who openly carried a handgun to city meetings in 2017 and said his goal was to unnerve people because he wanted to keep city government “on their toes.”
"We had someone that was very threatening here in the council chambers with a gun, and that was terrifying because we really couldn't do anything about it," Villarreal said. "And that person knew that and they were just provoking us because they knew."