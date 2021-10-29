A third ethics complaint has been filed against Mayor Alan Webber's reelection campaign.
The latest complaint, the fourth of the election season, was filed Monday with the city's Ethics and Campaign Review Board by retired Santa Fe educator Maria Bautista over a June video featuring the Santa Fe Fuego, a baseball team in the independent regional Pecos League.
Bautista says in the complaint Webber's campaign used a "contracted city of Santa Fe entity" to provide campaign publicity and misrepresented comments made by the Fuego's general manager, Yvonne Encinias.
The video, which the Webber campaign quickly pulled after Encinias raised concerns, included quotes from Encinias some might have perceived as an endorsement of Webber's campaign.
Encinias said she was attempting to highlight the return of Fuego baseball to Fort Marcy field.
The three other complaints in the race have already been ruled on by the city's ethics board.
In July, mayoral candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson filed a complaint alleging Webber's campaign was using a city-funded cool-down event to publicize his reelection campaign. The complaint was thrown out after Martinez Johnson failed to provide a specific violation.
The second complaint was filed by the Webber campaign against three local organizations, alleging improper electioneering on behalf of his other challenger, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler. Those organizations in turn filed a complaint against Webber's campaign, accusing it of "bullying" them.
Those complaints were also tossed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.