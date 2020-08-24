Once lauded as a model for flattening the curve, Santa Fe County is now an example of the unpredictable and fast-changing nature of COVID-19 infections.
With the county experiencing a troubling spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration of city Mayor Alan Webber is taking a targeted approach to offer outreach and deliver information to residents in the most severely affected ZIP codes.
"For a long time, we had the best performance of any county in New Mexico. Now we have the worst," Webber said Monday during a virtual news conference.
Despite a drop in cases across the state, the county's infection rate remains high.
In late spring and early summer, Santa Fe County had seen relatively few cases, with many days in the low single-digits. That has changed in recent weeks. Of the 98 new cases reported Sunday, 19 were from Santa Fe County, more than any other in the state.
In comparison, Bernalillo County, the most populous county in New Mexico, reported 17 new cases Sunday.
"The numbers that we’re seeing … are not good," Webber said. "They are really headed the wrong direction."
The swerves are stark: On Monday, Santa Fe County reported just three new cases, bringing its total to 780 since the pandemic began in March.
The 87507 ZIP code ranks on top with 422 total cases, followed by the 87505 ZIP code with 123, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
The 87507 ZIP code is a sprawling area that stretches almost from the N.M. 599 and U.S. 84/285 interchange to La Cienega. It includes much of the city's south side and the village of Agua Fría.
The 87505 ZIP code also covers a large swath and includes southeastern Santa Fe, Cañada de Los Alamos and Cañoncito.
The city is taking a multipronged approach to try to try and reduce the spread, including additional advertising and a series of public service announcements in Spanish featuring comedian and musician Carlos Medina, and translating more materials into Spanish. The effort includes the mayor's Santa Fe Promise, which asks residents, business owners and visitors to follow a code of conduct.
"We’re also doing yard signs in Spanish," Rich Brown, the city's economic development director, said during Webber's news conference. "We’re going to have them all over the place, especially in the south side."
As part of the city's initial communitywide approach, Brown said the city also worked on outreach to Spanish-speaking residents, from bilingual flyers to informational and educational Facebook live videos.
"It’s not something you do once and you’re done," Webber said about the latest blitz. "This is an ongoing effort, and we simply have to recommit ourselves to that kind of focused outreach."
Liz Camacho, who works in the city's Office of Economic Development, told the City Council's Quality of Life Committee last week that Santa Fe has a "high vulnerability index" in the 87507 ZIP code that includes a higher level of poverty and lack of resources, such as access to health care.
"This means not only for COVID, but any kind of natural disaster, any kind of economic disaster, would particularly impact this community," she said.
In her presentation to the committee, Camacho provided a list of "speculated causes" for the spike, including residents returning to work "because of need for income" or that people are "not adhering to social distancing because they live in close proximity."
A state epidemiologist said last week that out-of-state visitors may be contributing to Santa Fe County's higher rate of daily cases.
But David Morgan, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said the cause of Santa Fe's spike is unknown — at least right now.
"We have noticed the case counts rising some in Santa Fe County and there is no obvious reason that stands out," he wrote in an email. "We are analyzing our data and hope to have a better understanding for the rise in cases later this week."
Webber said any number of issues could be driving the spike.
"Right now, we just don’t have enough data at the level of specificity to have more than working theories about why there would be a spike," he said. "Is it people going to work and bringing it back home? There’s another theory that it has to do with young people feeling like they’ve just been cooped up too long, and they want to go out to the parks and have some fun and they don't feel sick but they may be asymptomatic."
Webber said "people who are leaving the state or coming into the state and not quarantining appropriately" could also be contributing to the increase.
"We don’t have a clear answer," the mayor said. "In the absence of a clear answer, I think what Rich is doing with the resources that he’s marshaled and the outreach to community groups is to go back to basics," including distributing educational material and making face coverings and hand sanitizer available for free.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.