Political observers long suspected Mayor Alan Webber would generate plenty of campaign dollars in his bid for reelection, but even they might be a bit surprised by his latest numbers with the end of the race just days away.
Webber’s campaign has raised $448,266 over the past eight months, according to campaign finance documents filed Tuesday. That’s almost triple what his two competitors in the race combined have gathered.
The most recent filings covered the period between Oct. 8 and Monday.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and environmental engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson reported raising $149,428 and $18,769, respectively, since their campaigns began, according to their finance reports.
Webber has raised nearly $60,100 in the most recent reporting period, including $15,500 from businesses.
He received $2,500 donations from Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi and Santa Fe-based Southwest Asset Management.
He ended the period with $40,333 in cash on hand.
Webber reported $360,595 in donations in his first campaign finance filing in September, shattering his 2018 municipal election fundraising record of approximately $315,000.
The mayor’s support has come from across the country, with several donors based on both coasts. In the most recent report, he listed seven individual donations of $2,500, the maximum individuals can give.
His campaign received $2,500 apiece from author George R.R. Martin and his wife, Parris McBride-Martin. Martin, who lives in Santa Fe, wrote the books on which the hit HBO series Game of Thrones is based.
Vigil Coppler during the same period raised $16,446, $3,300 of which came from businesses. Among her contributors was La Jolla, Calif.-based Kheld Investments, which gave $1,000.
She also received a $2,500 donation from Steven Chavez, CEO of the Albuquerque-based Integrated Control Systems, $1,500 from investment manager Joseph Salazar and $1,000 apiece from Santa Feans Elmer Garcia and Waldo Armijo.
Public Regulation Commissioner Joseph Maestas, a former city councilor, gave $100 to Vigil Coppler. State Rep. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, donated $200.
Martinez Johnson raised $2,033 in individual contributions but also reported a $1,365 loan from herself on Oct. 23. Her largest single individual gift was a $1,000 donation from Faye Miller of Santa Fe.
Spending among the three campaigns has been just as lopsided.
Webber has reported more than $400,000 in expenditures overall, with nearly $120,000 between Oct. 8 and Monday. It went mostly for video, radio and print advertising, as well as consulting fees.
Vigil Coppler reported about $34,800 in expenditures during the same period, mostly on advertising and mailers. In all, Vigil Coppler has spent $76,417.
Martinez Johnson has spent just a little over $15,600, of which $9,718 was in October. The largest items were two $4,008 payments to Axiom Strategies, a Missouri-based political consulting firm.
Another $900 payment went to Joel Luevano for digital marketing services. Luevano also serves as Martinez Johnson’s spokesman.
Santa Fe voters on Tuesday will choose a new mayor and vote on four City Council seats. One incumbent, District 2 Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, is running unopposed. Early voting has been underway since Oct. 5.
Pretty aggressive rounding on the headline. "Almost $450,000" would be more accurate. Regardless, the dollar/vote ratio is going to be something to ponder post-election, especially considering Vigil Coppler's almost $200,000 in donations. (Oops, I guess it's more like $150,000). Last election vote total was 20,604. 600K divided by 20K gives us $30 per vote. Being as I'm an active voter, I'm thinking my "vote value" suggests I should start shopping for a boat or camper or at least a big ristra for the holidays. Final note: Don't be distracted by the out-of-town donation numbers. Webber's outraised Vigil Coppler by a huge margin in Santa Fe proper, both in dollars and - more importantly - number. And no, I'm not affiliated with the campaign in any way. Didn't donate either, which is why I'm shopping for that ristra.
